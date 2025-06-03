Lipsticks to Buy Now – Myntra End of Reason Sale
Lipstick is a timeless cosmetic product used to add color, enhance beauty, and express personal style. Made from a mix of waxes, oils, and pigments, it comes in a variety of finishes like matte, satin, and gloss, catering to different preferences and occasions. With roots in ancient civilizations, lipstick has grown into a global beauty essential.
Now is the perfect time to refresh your collection during the Myntra End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June. Enjoy exciting offers on a wide range of lipsticks and other beauty essentials—don’t miss out!
1. MARS Brown Smudge Won’t Budge Lip Crayon
Image Source: Myntra.com
The MARS Brown Smudge Won’t Budge Lip Crayon is a creamy, richly pigmented lip product designed for long-lasting wear. With a bold brown tone, this lip crayon glides on smoothly and sets into a comfortable, matte finish. It is perfect for daily use, especially for those who prefer earthy, nude-brown shades. The crayon format allows for easy application and precision, making it great for quick touch-ups.
Key Features:
- Highly pigmented brown shade
- Smooth, non-drying matte formula
- Crayon format for easy and precise application
- Smudge-proof and long-wearing
- Travel-friendly packaging
Cons:
- May require sharpening (if not retractable)
- Limited shade range compared to major brands
- Might fade unevenly after eating oily food
2. Mamaearth Moisture Matte 12-Hour Long Stay Mini Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
This Mamaearth lipstick combines makeup with skincare. Infused with natural ingredients like avocado oil and vitamin E, it provides intense hydration along with a soft matte finish. Despite being a mini version, it packs in performance with up to 12 hours of wear. Ideal for those looking for a non-toxic, cruelty-free lip option that feels comfortable all day.
Key Features:
- Enriched with natural ingredients (e.g., avocado oil, Vitamin E)
- Dermatologically tested and made safe-certified
- Long-lasting (up to 12 hours)
- Non-drying matte finish
- Compact and travel-size friendly
Cons:
- Mini size may not last long with frequent use
- Some shades may lack pigmentation
- Might require reapplication after heavy meals
3. Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
The Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick from Maybelline is designed to deliver bold color in a lightweight, non-drying formula. It offers a smooth, suede-like matte finish that feels feather-light on the lips. With a range of universally flattering shades, this lipstick blends high fashion with comfort, making it suitable for everyday wear as well as special occasions.
Key Features:
- Slim bullet for precise application
- Soft, velvet-matte finish
- Lightweight texture with full color payoff
- Wide variety of wearable shades
- Comfortable, all-day wear
Cons:
- May not be transfer-proof
- Can accentuate dry patches if lips are not prepped
- Slightly higher price compared to basic drugstore options
4. L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
L'Oréal’s Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick offers the intensity of a liquid lipstick with the weightless feel of a lip tint. It glides on like ink, delivering rich pigment in a thin, watery texture that dries down to a long-lasting matte finish. The unique applicator allows for precise definition, making it a favorite for both bold and subtle looks.
Key Features:
- Ultra-lightweight, ink-like formula
- Intense pigmentation with a soft matte finish
- Long-lasting and transfer-resistant
- Precise applicator for defined edges
- Wide shade range from neutrals to bolds
Cons:
- May feel slightly drying on sensitive lips
- Requires a steady hand for even application
- Some shades may take longer to dry
Lipstick is a timeless beauty essential that allows you to express your unique style and boost your confidence with every shade and finish. Whether you love bold, vibrant colors or soft, natural tones, there’s a perfect lipstick to suit your mood and occasion. Plus, many modern formulas offer added benefits like hydration and long-lasting wear. Now is the ideal time to explore and refresh your lipstick collection during the Myntra End of Reason Sale, where you can find amazing discounts on a wide range of popular brands and shades. Don’t miss this chance to glam up your makeup kit while enjoying great savings!
