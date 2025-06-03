Lipsticks to Buy Now – Myntra End of Reason Sale

Now is the perfect time to refresh your collection during the Myntra End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June. Enjoy exciting offers on a wide range of lipsticks and other beauty essentials—don’t miss out!

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The MARS Brown Smudge Won’t Budge Lip Crayon is a creamy, richly pigmented lip product designed for long-lasting wear. With a bold brown tone, this lip crayon glides on smoothly and sets into a comfortable, matte finish. It is perfect for daily use, especially for those who prefer earthy, nude-brown shades. The crayon format allows for easy application and precision, making it great for quick touch-ups.

Key Features:

Highly pigmented brown shade

Smooth, non-drying matte formula

Crayon format for easy and precise application

Smudge-proof and long-wearing

Travel-friendly packaging

Cons:

May require sharpening (if not retractable)

Limited shade range compared to major brands

Might fade unevenly after eating oily food

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This Mamaearth lipstick combines makeup with skincare. Infused with natural ingredients like avocado oil and vitamin E, it provides intense hydration along with a soft matte finish. Despite being a mini version, it packs in performance with up to 12 hours of wear. Ideal for those looking for a non-toxic, cruelty-free lip option that feels comfortable all day.

Key Features:

Enriched with natural ingredients (e.g., avocado oil, Vitamin E)

Dermatologically tested and made safe-certified

Long-lasting (up to 12 hours)

Non-drying matte finish

Compact and travel-size friendly

Cons:

Mini size may not last long with frequent use

Some shades may lack pigmentation

Might require reapplication after heavy meals

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick from Maybelline is designed to deliver bold color in a lightweight, non-drying formula. It offers a smooth, suede-like matte finish that feels feather-light on the lips. With a range of universally flattering shades, this lipstick blends high fashion with comfort, making it suitable for everyday wear as well as special occasions.

Key Features:

Slim bullet for precise application

Soft, velvet-matte finish

Lightweight texture with full color payoff

Wide variety of wearable shades

Comfortable, all-day wear

Cons:

May not be transfer-proof

Can accentuate dry patches if lips are not prepped

Slightly higher price compared to basic drugstore options

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

L'Oréal’s Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick offers the intensity of a liquid lipstick with the weightless feel of a lip tint. It glides on like ink, delivering rich pigment in a thin, watery texture that dries down to a long-lasting matte finish. The unique applicator allows for precise definition, making it a favorite for both bold and subtle looks.

Key Features:

Ultra-lightweight, ink-like formula

Intense pigmentation with a soft matte finish

Long-lasting and transfer-resistant

Precise applicator for defined edges

Wide shade range from neutrals to bolds

Cons:

May feel slightly drying on sensitive lips

Requires a steady hand for even application

Some shades may take longer to dry

Lipstick is a timeless beauty essential that allows you to express your unique style and boost your confidence with every shade and finish. Whether you love bold, vibrant colors or soft, natural tones, there’s a perfect lipstick to suit your mood and occasion. Plus, many modern formulas offer added benefits like hydration and long-lasting wear. Now is the ideal time to explore and refresh your lipstick collection during the Myntra End of Reason Sale, where you can find amazing discounts on a wide range of popular brands and shades. Don’t miss this chance to glam up your makeup kit while enjoying great savings!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.