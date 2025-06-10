Lipsticks to Love During Myntra’s End of Reason Sale

If you're looking to enhance your lipstick collection without overspending, the Myntra End of Reason Sale provides an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality lipsticks at discounted prices. Whether you prefer a bold matte finish or a lightweight, comfortable wear, there's a lipstick to suit your style. Don't miss out on these deals to add a pop of color to your lips and elevate your makeup game.

Pilgrim’s Matte Bullet Lipstick delivers bold color with a single swipe and promises a smooth, matte finish. Designed to be transfer-proof and smudge-resistant, this lipstick stays in place for hours, making it ideal for long workdays or social events. Infused with natural ingredients and formulated without toxins, it’s both performance-driven and skin-friendly.

Key Features:

High Pigment Payoff: Intense color in just one swipe.

Smudgeproof & Transferproof: Stays put without frequent touch-ups.

Matte Finish: Velvety smooth with a non-drying formula.

Clean Beauty: 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and free of parabens and sulfates.

Long-Lasting: Up to 8 hours of wear.

Cons:

May feel slightly dry on already chapped lips.

Limited nude shades for deeper skin tones.

Requires a good makeup remover to fully take off.

Ronzille offers a creamy matte formula that combines the richness of a cream with the look of a matte finish. This lipstick glides easily onto the lips, offering a comfortable, soft matte effect that doesn’t crack or settle into fine lines. It’s great for everyday use and comes at a budget-friendly price.

Key Features:

Creamy Texture: Smooth and hydrating on lips.

Matte Look: Delivers a soft matte appearance without being too flat.

Good Shade Range: Versatile options for all skin tones.

Long-Wearing: Stays on for 4–6 hours without fading.

Affordable: Great quality at a pocket-friendly price.

Cons:

Not fully transfer-proof.

May require touch-ups after meals.

Packaging may not feel premium.

This lipstick is part of Mamaearth’s clean beauty line and is enriched with Murumuru Butter and Vitamin E to keep lips moisturized while delivering long-lasting color. The creamy matte formula ensures a comfortable wear all day long and is ideal for those who want a lipstick that also cares for their lips.

Key Features:

Murumuru Butter & Vitamin E: Deeply nourishing and hydrating.

Creamy Matte Finish: Feels smooth and non-drying.

Long-Stay Formula: Up to 12-hour wear time.

Toxin-Free: Made without parabens, SLS, or harmful chemicals.

Dermatologically Tested: Safe for sensitive lips.

Cons:

Slightly transfers due to the creamy formula.

Bold shades may need layering for full opacity.

Not ideal for ultra-matte lovers.

Just Herbs offers an Ayurveda-inspired matte lipstick that merges herbal ingredients with intense pigment. It provides a true matte finish that’s non-drying and comfortable for all-day wear. With natural oils and butters, it ensures your lips stay soft while still looking glam.

Key Features:

Ultra Matte Finish: True matte without flaking or drying.

Enriched with Vata-pacifying Herbs: Like Indian Kudzu, Brahmi, and Liquorice.

Natural Oils: Almond and sesame oil keep lips nourished.

Cruelty-Free & Vegan: Ethical and eco-conscious choice.

High Color Payoff: Bold, long-wearing pigment.

Cons:

Needs exfoliated lips for best results (can cling to dry patches).

Slight herbal scent may not appeal to everyone.

Slightly higher price compared to other naturals.

Brands like Pilgrim, Ronzille, Mamaearth, and Just Herbs offer a wide range of options combining rich color payoff, long wear, and nourishing ingredients.

