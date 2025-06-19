Liquid Foundations You Can Buy For Less than 500 INR That Will Make Your Skin GLOW

Desire perfect skin but sick of paying fortunes in order to achieve it? These are under 500 foundations that have come to your rescue (Five hundred rupees, and your savings)! These products, which are available on Amazon, are ideal everyday wear and easy to blend and not hard on the skin. These selections fit the bill whether you need a new makeup kit or cheaper quality that also works. The coverage, moisture, and look are natural no matter how much you use them, and, lastly, the price is unsurpassable. Also, Amazon is your one stop when it comes to affordable and fast shipping beauty products as well as trustworthy reviews.

It makes the skin have a soft matte finish but is able to hydrate the skin. It is comfortable to use in all-day wear and does not feel heavy. It evens out your skin tone, makes you fresh, and makes your skin tone even whether you are on your way to work or out on a brunch. Great for combination to oily skin!

Key Features

Matte finish with hydrating effect

Lightweight and breathable texture

Medium coverage for daily wear

Long-lasting up to 8 hours

May not cover very dark spots without a concealer.

Looking for a foundation that gives you a natural glow? This one offers smooth coverage that looks just like your skin—only better. It goes on as though it were a dream and leaves on a glowing finish which is excellent on dry or normal skin. It is a lot in a little bit, which is perfect for people who like to wear little makeup.

Key Features

Light to medium buildable coverage

Natural and dewy finish

Easy to blend with fingers or brush

Comfortable for long wear

May feel slightly shiny on very oily skin after a few hours.

This is a light serum foundation, which will leave you a healthy natural finish and nourish the skin at the same time. It is very loaded in moisturizing ingredients, which make skin smooth and soft. The texture is skincare like but offers enough coverage as it blurs spots. It is ideal in case you desire makeup that is skincare friendly.

Key Features

Serum-based, hydrating formula

Clean and breathable texture

Gives a soft, natural glow

Suits sensitive and dry skin types

May require setting powder for humid weather.

This foundation is ideal to be used on daily basis. It is very lightweight, blends out effortlessly and leaves a natural looking matte on the skin. It evens up the skin tone and does not appear cakey. Perfect on students, first-timer or speed makeup. It is also smooth and non-clogging and awesome with sensitive skin or with young skin.

Key Features

Lightweight and skin-friendly

Blends easily with fingers or sponge

Gives a smooth matte finish

Works well for daily makeup

Coverage may be too sheer for those needing full coverage.

Sometimes it is hard to find the right base but it does not have to be costly. These foundations lower than 500 rupees are evidence that you do not have to spend a lot of money to look smooth and natural. Depending on your preference of dewy finish or matte, you will find something here with Amazon. All the products are perfect to use, easy to blend and do not leave heaviness on the skin and instead, they work on your natural glow to make you look more beautiful at work or in college or some specific days as well. To look great you do not need luxury products. Why use your budget when you can get the style you adore, at low costs? That is why go ahead and shop wisely, shimmer and shine!

