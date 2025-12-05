Liquid Matte for Shine & Everyday Glam

Lip gloss is more than makeup it’s the quickest way to brighten your mood and your look. One swipe can add shine, confidence, and a little magic to your day. Whether you love glossy nudes, juicy pinks, or bold berry tones, a good gloss should hydrate your lips while giving a smooth, luminous finish. This list features four trending lip glosses loved for their shine, comfort, and shades. Each one brings something unique, making them perfect additions to your beauty pouch.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Be!Myn’s Pink Peony gloss is perfect for girls who love natural pink lips with a high-shine finish. The lightweight formula glides smoothly, giving your lips a juicy look without feeling sticky. It helps keep lips plump and nourished. Wear it alone for everyday freshness or pair it with your favourite lipstick for extra sparkle.

Key Features:

High-shine glossy finish.

Lightweight, non-sticky texture.

Hydrating formula for all-day comfort.

Beautiful soft-pink shade.

Light shade may not suit deeper skin tones.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

MARS Candylicious Magic Pop is a fun, playful gloss for those who love bold colour and shine. This gloss adds an instant pop with its vibrant tint while keeping lips soft with Vitamin E. The glossy finish enhances your natural lip shape and brings youthful charm. Perfect for college days, parties, or whenever you want your lips to stand out beautifully.

Key Features:

Vibrant, candy-like colour.

Smooth glossy texture.

Vitamin E for added nourishment.

Long-lasting shine.

Colour payoff may feel too bright for minimal makeup lovers.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Just Herbs Cherry Blossom gloss is perfect for those who want shine with skincare benefits. Infused with mango butter, it nourishes dry lips while adding a fresh tint. This gloss feels smooth, soothing, and naturally plumping, making it ideal for everyday wear. Its subtle colour makes your lips look fresh, healthy, and effortlessly pretty.

Key Features:

Serum-infused formula.

Hydrates and softens lips.

Mango butter blend.

Perfect for daily minimal looks.

Colour payoff is subtle and may not suit those wanting strong pigmentation.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Swiss Beauty’s gloss is the perfect nude shade for modern makeup lovers. It gives a smooth, shiny finish that makes your lips look fuller without heaviness. The formula is comfortable, softening, and ideal for all-day wear. This nude gloss pairs well with smoky eyes, natural makeup, or even bare skin making it a must-have in every girl’s handbag.

Key Features:

Universal nude shade

Gives glossy effect.

Smooth and lightweight.

Comfortable for long wear.

Ideal for all makeup looks.

Nude tone may wash out extremely for extremely deep skin tones.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

These four lip glosses prove that shine, hydration, and comfort can beautifully blend into one perfect swipe. Whether you prefer a bold candy colour, a subtle nude, a soft pink, or a skincare-rich serum gloss, each product brings its own charm. They are easy to wear and make your lips appear fuller and more expressive. If you want glossy lips that feel light and look amazing throughout the day, these glosses are must-haves. Pick the one that matches your vibe and let your lips do the talking!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.