Long-Lasting Kajals for Bold, Beautiful Eyes
Kajal enhances your eyes with intense color and definition. Flipkart offers long-lasting, smudge-proof options perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.
Kajal is a must-have in every makeup pouch, offering definition and drama with just a single stroke. Whether you're going for a subtle look or bold eyes, kajal enhances your features and brings depth to your gaze. Flipkart hosts a wide range of kajals—smudge-proof, waterproof, and infused with nourishing ingredients. From herbal formulas to high-intensity colors, you’ll find everything to suit your eye makeup goals on Flipkart.
ELLE 18 Eye Drama Kajal (0.35 g)
ELLE 18’s Eye Drama Kajal in Bold Black delivers intense matte color in a single stroke. With a waterproof and smudge-proof formula, it’s perfect for long hours and active days. Whether you're crafting a dramatic eye or a sleek everyday look, this kajal glides smoothly and stays put, making it an ideal choice for daily wear.
Key features:
- Matte finish with rich Bold Black pigmentation
- Smudge-proof and waterproof for all-day hold
- Dermatologically tested and gentle on eyes
- Slim, twist-up packaging for easy application
- May require reapplication after long wear on oily lids
SWISS BEAUTY You & Eye Kajal (0.3 g)
The You & Eye Kajal from SWISS BEAUTY offers deep black color and smooth glide for effortless application. Compact and lightweight, it fits easily into any makeup pouch. It sets quickly and doesn’t budge for hours, making it suitable for office, college, or travel. Designed to define eyes without causing irritation.
Key features:
- Jet black finish enhances lash lines and waterline
- Smooth application and quick setting for convenience
- Compact size perfect for on-the-go touch-ups
- Gentle formulation suited for sensitive eyes
- Slightly less long-lasting under humid conditions
MARS Long Lasting Kajal (0.35 g)
MARS Long Lasting Kajal is known for its high pigment payoff and creamy texture. The jet black formula glides without tugging, delivering bold definition with a single stroke. Built to resist smudging and fading, this kajal holds up under heat and humidity, making it a dependable companion for long days and nights.
Key features:
- Jet black color delivers bold, defined lines effortlessly
- Long-wear and smudge-proof even in humid weather
- Creamy consistency glides without pulling skin
- Works well for smoky and precise looks alike
- Not twistable; requires sharpening which may waste product
FACES CANADA Magneteyes Kajal (0.35 g)
The Magneteyes Kajal by FACES CANADA combines deep pigmentation with all-day endurance. Its fade-proof, water-resistant formula stays vibrant for up to 24 hours. Dermatologically tested, it's ideal for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Whether you're braving a workday or dancing the night away, this kajal keeps your eyes defined and smudge-free.
Key features:
- 24-hour wear time with fade-proof color payoff
- Smudge and water resistant for extended use
- Safe for sensitive eyes and lens users
- Smooth tip ensures consistent color distribution
- May require oil-based remover for complete cleansing
From office wear to party looks, kajal is a timeless essential that elevates any makeup style. With easy application and long wear, it’s perfect for busy days and special nights. Flipkart makes it simple to shop a wide range of formulas—from classic blacks to trendy colored options. Whether you’re a beginner or a beauty enthusiast, find your go-to kajal for bold and beautiful eyes right here on Flipkart.
