Long-Lasting Kajals for Bold, Beautiful Eyes

Kajal is a must-have in every makeup pouch, offering definition and drama with just a single stroke. Whether you're going for a subtle look or bold eyes, kajal enhances your features and brings depth to your gaze. Flipkart hosts a wide range of kajals—smudge-proof, waterproof, and infused with nourishing ingredients. From herbal formulas to high-intensity colors, you’ll find everything to suit your eye makeup goals on Flipkart.

ELLE 18’s Eye Drama Kajal in Bold Black delivers intense matte color in a single stroke. With a waterproof and smudge-proof formula, it’s perfect for long hours and active days. Whether you're crafting a dramatic eye or a sleek everyday look, this kajal glides smoothly and stays put, making it an ideal choice for daily wear.

Key features:

Matte finish with rich Bold Black pigmentation

Smudge-proof and waterproof for all-day hold

Dermatologically tested and gentle on eyes

Slim, twist-up packaging for easy application

May require reapplication after long wear on oily lids

The You & Eye Kajal from SWISS BEAUTY offers deep black color and smooth glide for effortless application. Compact and lightweight, it fits easily into any makeup pouch. It sets quickly and doesn’t budge for hours, making it suitable for office, college, or travel. Designed to define eyes without causing irritation.

Key features:

Jet black finish enhances lash lines and waterline

Smooth application and quick setting for convenience

Compact size perfect for on-the-go touch-ups

Gentle formulation suited for sensitive eyes

Slightly less long-lasting under humid conditions

MARS Long Lasting Kajal is known for its high pigment payoff and creamy texture. The jet black formula glides without tugging, delivering bold definition with a single stroke. Built to resist smudging and fading, this kajal holds up under heat and humidity, making it a dependable companion for long days and nights.

Key features:

Jet black color delivers bold, defined lines effortlessly

Long-wear and smudge-proof even in humid weather

Creamy consistency glides without pulling skin

Works well for smoky and precise looks alike

Not twistable; requires sharpening which may waste product

The Magneteyes Kajal by FACES CANADA combines deep pigmentation with all-day endurance. Its fade-proof, water-resistant formula stays vibrant for up to 24 hours. Dermatologically tested, it's ideal for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Whether you're braving a workday or dancing the night away, this kajal keeps your eyes defined and smudge-free.

Key features:

24-hour wear time with fade-proof color payoff

Smudge and water resistant for extended use

Safe for sensitive eyes and lens users

Smooth tip ensures consistent color distribution

May require oil-based remover for complete cleansing

From office wear to party looks, kajal is a timeless essential that elevates any makeup style. With easy application and long wear, it’s perfect for busy days and special nights. Flipkart makes it simple to shop a wide range of formulas—from classic blacks to trendy colored options. Whether you’re a beginner or a beauty enthusiast, find your go-to kajal for bold and beautiful eyes right here on Flipkart.

