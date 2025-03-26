trendingNowenglish2877648https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/personal-care/long-lasting-lip-gloss-your-ultimate-guide-2877648.html
LONG-LASTING GLOSS

Long-Lasting Lip Gloss: Your Ultimate Guide

Long-lasting lipglosses come with the goodness of hydration, high shine, and smudge-proof wearability. Non-sticky filling textures, sheer shades, and plumping effects, such as KIRO pH-Play, Elittystore Jelly Lips, MARS Candylicious, and e.l.f. Lip Lacquer, fulfill the various requirements. They redefine the essential beauty item by affording comfort and gloss for all-day beauty.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Long-Lasting Lip Gloss: Your Ultimate Guide Image Source- Canva.com

Lately, lip glosses have been a staple in cosmetic bags that impart a hint of hydration and shine to the lips. However, a disadvantage with conventional lip glosses, women say, is that they can fade very quickly, demanding a frequent application. The past years have seen an explosion of long-lasting lip glosses that offer comfort and shine for hours in the beauty sector. This article takes you into the world of long-lasting lip gloss, which includes varying formulations, how to apply, and tips for achieving the perfect long-stay kiss-proof pout.

1. e.l.f. Lip Lacquer, Nourishing, Non-Sticky Ultra-Shine Lip Gloss  

Image Source: Amazon. in


The e.l.f. Lip Lacquer in Wild Rose is a nourishing, non-sticky lip gloss that delivers an ultra-shiny finish with sheer, buildable color. Designed to hydrate and soften lips, it features a plush, lip-hugging doe foot applicator for effortless, even application. 

Key Features: 

  • Hydrating Ultra-Shine Gloss: This reflects high shine without feeling sticky. 
  • Vitamin-Infused Formula: Enriched with vitamins A and E for nourishment and conditioning of lips. 
  • Sheer, Buildable Color: Gradation of either a bare look or strong color, depending on how you apply it.
  • Plush Doe Foot Applicator: Designed to deliver precise and even coverage.
  • Coverage: Sheer coverage may not suit those seeking bold color payoff.

2. KIRO pH-Play Lip & Cheek Oil - 5.5 ml - Truffle Drip 

Image Source- Myntra.com


As most of the items in the KIRO pH-play, Truffle Drip is a unique lip and cheek oil that transforms with the natural pH of your skin to give you a lovely pink tint. Moreover, it comes with skin-loving components like Moringa Oil, Rosehip Oil, and Avocado Oil.

Key Features:

  • pH-Responsive Technology: Adapts to your skin’s pH levels to deliver a custom pink tint.
  • Dual Use: Can be applied to both lips and cheeks for a versatile look.
  • Non-sticky and non-greasy: Gives an ultra-light, hydrating finish with no residue.
  • Long-lasting: With the formula smudge-proof, your makeup look gains excellent color with intense brightness. 
  • Finish: Supple on the lips, the clarity of the other one persists with the melt-in-glass finish.

3. Elittystore Jelly Lips Lip Gloss 

Image Source- Marvelof.com

An exceptional and completely luxurious lip product, the Elittystore Jelly Lips Lip Gloss fuses beauty and comfort. It leaves lips looking super smooth, fuller, and intensely high-gloss finish with sheer and playful shades, revealing shine like glass. 

Key Features:

  • High Gloss Formula- Gives a very intense glass shine for that polished look. 
  • Non-Stick: Comfortable, lightweight formula for everyday use.
  • Sheer Coverage with Tint: Leaves a playful, natural tint that enhances your lips' appearance.
  • Multi-Use Application: Can be applied on bare lips or over lipstick for a more dramatic look.
  • Reapplication: Requires reapplication for prolonged shine.

4. MARS Candylicious Coloured Lip Gloss 

Image Source- Flipkart.com


MARS Candylicious Colored Lip Gloss in 08-Cherry Cola is a high-shine, hydrating lip-gloss that plumps your lips for a fuller, more defined look. It has a non-tacky, lightweight formula that gives a glossy sheen that glows in any makeup setup. 

Key Features:

  • Gloss Gloss: Brightens up a look with intense shine that makes it look extremely sharp. 
  • Plumping Effect: Adds volume and dimension to lips so that they appear fuller and have well-defined contours.
  • Non-Sticky Texture: Ensures a comfortable, lightweight feel throughout the day.
  • Versatile Application: It can be worn alone for a natural sheen or layered over lipstick for a bolder look.
  • Effect: The Plumping effect might not be as dramatic as expected for some users.

The usual issue of lip gloss needing to be reapplied often has received a new solution in long-lasting lip glosses. Some of the other products inclusive of Elittystore's sheen-like finish, the plumping effects of MARS Candylicious, ingenious pH-adaptive color from KIRO, and e.l.f.'s nutritious recipe appeal to many tastes. These give a more holistic beauty experience featuring hydration, non-stick textures, as well as multi-applicability. No matter the preference for a high-shine gloss, all-purpose lip and cheek product, or plumping effect, such glosses offer not just comfort but style. Now you can get mouth-blending but rather smudged proof pout with cosmetics meant for up-all-day wear.

