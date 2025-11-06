Long-Lasting Lipsticks for Every Mood & Moment!

Just a stroke of lipstick makes all the difference. Not only does lipstick feel wonderful, but it can lift your mood, finish your look, and give you a confidence boost from one application! A lipstick is more than just makeup; it's a form of self-expression; from soft nudes to bold burgundies, there is more than one way to change your look. Join us as we explore four excellent choices from Mamaearth, Maybelline, Lakmé, and Pilgrim that have long-lasting color with comfort and confidence in every swipe! Now, lets start your journey to your favorite lipstick!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Mamaearth’s Creamy Matte Lipstick in Rose Nude is perfect for all of you that like the natural elegant look. Enriched with moisturizing Murumuru Butter, it glides on smoothly and keeps lips hydrated for hours. It has a soft matte finish but is not drying or flaky making it ideal for day-to-day use with just a touch of natural elegance.

Key features:

Creamy matte texture: Provides a comfortable matte finish, without any flaking.

Natural ingredients: No harmful chemicals or parabens.

Long-stay formula.

Soft nude shade: Lovely for everyday wear.

The color may not pay off, so you may have to apply it a few more times for full coverage.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Maybelline's Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick in Almond Pink is a soft chic shade to fit every occasion from work to dinner. The velvety matte adds a feather-light feel to the lips, and is extremely pigmented in one simple swipe. Your lipstick will stay in place for hours that looks effortlessly beautiful.

Key Features:

Powder matte finish: Lightweight, smooth, and non-drying.

Highly pigmented: Offers rich, opaque color in one stroke.

Comfort wear: Doesn’t feel heavy even after long hours.

Trendy shade: Suits both Indian and international skin tones.

May require reapplication after meals for the best finish.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Enhance each day with outstanding color, and extra confidence, with Lakmé 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick in Burgundy Passion. This deep and rich color can withstand a busy day, thanks to its in-build primer for a beautiful base. The matte texture feels luxurious on the lips, and the deep color adds an instant boost to your confidence, whether you're heading to the office or out for the night.

Key Features:

Ensures smooth application on every occasion.

Long-wear: Lasts up to 16 hours.

Professional finish: Perfect for the office, everyday, or formal events.

Transfer-resistant: Last through your busy day.

It can feel a bit dry on the lips after several hours, so applying a lip balm underneath is recommended.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Pilgrim Dubai Bling 3D Glitter Matte Lipstick in Her Highness 08 is your perfect match. The luxurious lipstick is the ultimate blend of matte pigment and glam glitter, with the perfect royal amount of shine. The highly pigmented, lightweight formula is perfect for parties or special occassions where lips should stand out.

Key Features:

3D glitter formula: Adds sparkle.

Uniquely balances shine and depth.

Provides a rich color payoff on just one swipe.

Chic packaging with a luxe texture.

The glitter finish may not be for you, if you are looking for a nice, subtle look for everyday wear.

Lipstick is more than just makeup it’s an attitude, a message, and sometimes an invisible crown. Whether you are in the mood for the soft nude of Mamaearth, the everyday shine of Maybelline, the day quality of Lakmé, or the glam glitter of Pilgrim, there is something to match with every personality and for every occasion. All four of these lipsticks offer color that lasts and confidence that shows. Every day is a celebration of you!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.