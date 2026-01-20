Makeup Highlighters: Radiant Glow & Shimmer Finish Essentials
Makeup highlighters are essential cosmetic products used to accentuate and enhance the high points of the face, such as cheekbones, brow bones, nose bridge, and cupid’s bow. Available in powders, creams, liquids, and sticks, highlighters add a radiant glow and dimension to the skin, making it look luminous and healthy.
They come in a variety of finishes, from subtle sheen to intense shimmer, suitable for both everyday wear and glamorous evening looks. Highlighters can also be layered over foundation or used alone to achieve natural or bold highlighting effects.
1. Makeup Revolution London – Beam Bright Silky Powder Highlighter
Image Source: Myntra
The Makeup Revolution London Beam Bright Silky Powder Highlighter delivers a smooth, radiant glow with a finely milled texture. Designed to glide effortlessly onto the skin, it enhances facial high points with a luminous finish without appearing heavy. This highlighter works well for both subtle daytime glow and intensified evening looks.
Key Features
- Silky powder texture for smooth application
- Finely milled formula blends seamlessly
- Buildable glow from natural to bold
- Lightweight feel on the skin
- Suitable for various skin tones
- Powder formula may emphasize dry patches
- Requires setting spray for longer wear
2. TEEN TEEN COSMETICS – Illuminizer Ultimate High-Shine Glow Highlighter
Image Source: Myntra
The TEEN TEEN COSMETICS Illuminizer is designed for those who love a bold, high-shine glow. Its reflective pigments create an intense, luminous effect that instantly brightens the complexion. Ideal for party makeup and glam looks, this highlighter adds a striking glow to cheeks and other high points of the face.
Key Features
- High-shine finish for intense glow
- Rich pigmentation with strong light reflection
- Smooth texture for easy blending
- Ideal for glam and evening makeup
- Can be layered for dramatic effect
- Intensity may be too strong for everyday wear
- Needs careful blending to avoid harsh lines
3. SHRYOAN – Fantabulous Brick Highlighter & Blusher
Image Source: Myntra
The SHRYOAN Fantabulous Brick combines both highlighter and blusher in one compact product. Its dual-use design allows you to add a soft flush of color along with a subtle glow. The brick format makes it easy to customize intensity, making it a practical choice for travel or quick touch-ups.
Key Features
- Dual-purpose product for blush and highlight
- Brick format allows shade customization
- Adds natural color and soft radiance
- Compact and travel-friendly
- Suitable for quick, everyday makeup
- Limited shade range may not suit all skin tones
- Glow effect is more subtle than standalone highlighters
4. GLAM21 – Silky Pigments Metallic Finish Shimmer Baked Highlighter
Image Source: Myntra
The GLAM21 Silky Pigments Metallic Finish Baked Highlighter offers a radiant metallic glow with a smooth, baked formula. Its silky texture provides intense shimmer while remaining blendable, making it ideal for highlighting cheekbones, collarbones, and shoulders. This highlighter is perfect for creating a bold, luminous look.
Key Features
- Baked formula for intense metallic shine
- Silky texture with smooth payoff
- Buildable pigmentation for customized glow
- Can be used on face and body
- Ideal for festive and party makeup
- Metallic finish may appear too bold for minimal looks
- Shimmer particles may cause slight fallout
Makeup highlighters are versatile tools that enhance facial features and add a polished, radiant finish to any makeup look. Their diverse formulations and finishes allow for creative expression, whether aiming for a soft, natural glow or a striking, luminous effect. A good highlighter not only elevates the overall makeup but also boosts confidence, making it a must-have in every makeup kit.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
