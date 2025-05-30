Matte Magic: Top 4 Lipstick Sets on Myntra That Every Makeup Lover Needs

Myntra has many matte lip kits that give strong shades, last all day, and are worth the price. Some are small and easy to carry, while others give you lots of picks. These kits are great if you like to try new looks and want good things at once. If you love bright reds or soft nudes, sets from brands like MARS, Pilgrim, Renee, and CVB will make you look great with ease. Mix, match, and find your style fast.

The MARS pack of 3 matte lipsticks is great for day-to-day use. Each one is easy to put on, with a color that stands out and feels smooth. The box is small, so you can take it with you with no fuss. If you are going to work or out with friends, you will find a good lip color each time.

Key Features:

Goes on easy: Gives a nice flat look and feels smooth.

Good for each day: Three colors fit most days and looks.

Small box: Fits in bags or pockets in no time.

Strong color: Shows clear with only one coat.

Downside: The color does not last long, so you may need to put it on again a lot.

If you are always moving, the Pilgrim Matte Me Up Mini Lipstick Set is a good pick. It has four cool colors in small tubes, which lets you try new looks without buying big ones first.

Key Features:

Mini Size, Max Style: Ideal for travel or touch-ups on the go.

Smudge-Proof Formula: Stays in place without bleeding.

Quick-Dry Matte: Dries fast for a smooth finish.

Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Ethical beauty you can trust.

A smaller quantity may not last long with frequent use.

The Renee Stay Forever Set has 10 matte lipsticks. You get colors from soft browns to deep reds. This set fits every look and time. Each lipstick gives bold color and stays on long. The finish is matte. This is great for people who like to try new things with makeup.

Key Features:

10 Colors: You have one for each day or need.

Lasts Long: The color stays, does not crack or dry your lips.

Soft Matte: Feels light, not sticky.

Nice Box: The set comes in a good-looking box that is nice to give.

On some skin, the colors may not look like the photos.

For true lipstick fans, the CVB 12-Piece Matte Lipstick Set is a big win. You get many bold, bright shades for any time parties, weddings, or just a nice day. The color is deep and strong, and the matte finish lasts for hours. This set is both useful and looks great.

Key Features:

Complete Set: Includes 12 diverse shades for all looks.

High Color Payoff: Just one swipe gives full coverage.

Transfer-Resistant: Stays on through meals and meetings.

Budget-Friendly Luxury: Great quality at an affordable price.

Slightly drying if worn for extended hours without balm underneath.

A great lipstick doesn’t just complete your look, it boosts your confidence, too. These curated matte lipstick sets from Myntra are a beauty lover’s dream. Whether you need just a few everyday shades like in the MARS trio, trendy minis from Pilgrim, an all-occasion variety from Renee, or a complete collection like CVB’s 12-piece kit, there's something here for every mood and budget. Each set delivers style, quality, and great pigmentation, all you need for a perfect pout. Head over to Myntra and add your favorites to the cart.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.