Men’s Deodorants Available at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)

Men’s deodorants are available at discounted rates during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). These products are designed to keep you fresh throughout the day. You can choose from sprays, roll-ons, and body mists. There are several options with long-lasting fragrance and antibacterial properties. This sale is a good time to stock up on daily personal care essentials at better prices.

Designed for the confident and adventurous man, Playboy Play It Wild brings an energetic burst of freshness with warm, woody undertones. The scent builds from zesty top notes to a deep masculine finish, making it ideal for daytime wear or lively evenings. This bold fragrance adds flair to your grooming routine and keeps you feeling refreshed for hours.

Key Features:

Dynamic blend of citrus, spices, and warm base notes for a wild signature scent

Long-lasting deodorant formula ideal for day-to-night freshness

Attractive packaging reflects bold personality and confidence

Suitable for regular use and pairs well with casual or partywear

Scent longevity may vary slightly depending on skin type

Inspired by strength and resilience, Denver Man Of Steel Drill is crafted for the modern man with a no-compromise attitude. It delivers a crisp, sharp fragrance with musky and aquatic notes that energize and impress. The deodorant spray fights body odor while enhancing your presence in every room you enter.

Key Features:

Fresh masculine scent with aquatic and woody notes for a bold feel

Provides long-lasting odor protection throughout intense days

Ideal for sports, travel, or high-energy workdays

Compact and durable packaging fits well in gym bags or backpacks

Might be overpowering if overapplied due to strong scent base

HE Power Zero Gas Body Spray brings a gas-free formula with a powerful blend of fragrance oils that last longer than conventional deodorants. With a sleek, modern profile, this body spray delivers intense freshness and elegance, all while being skin-friendly and lightweight to wear.

Key Features:

Zero gas formulation ensures concentrated fragrance output

Strong and impactful scent with long-lasting freshness

Ideal for daily use or office wear, thanks to its subtle sophistication

Gentle on skin, dries quickly, and leaves no residue

Slightly lower volume than standard sprays may require reapplication

Kickstart your day with Park Avenue Good Morning Intense, a revitalizing fragrance that lifts your senses and sets a positive tone. Infused with vibrant notes and a smooth dry down, it’s a versatile body spray suitable for both casual and formal settings. The crisp fragrance keeps you confident and active all day.

Key Features:

Vibrant, fresh scent ideal for early mornings and long hours

Intensified fragrance technology enhances scent retention

Easy-to-use spray bottle with a sleek and modern design

Can double as a gym or post-workout spray for instant refreshment

Not suitable for those who prefer subtle or musky fragrances

