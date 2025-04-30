Moisturiser Must-Haves: Nourish, Protect & Glow Daily

Many modern moisturisers also include added benefits such as SPF, antioxidants, or active ingredients like hyaluronic acid or niacinamide. Daily use of a suitable moisturiser keeps the skin soft, balanced, and healthy-looking, making it a crucial step in any skincare routine.

This lightweight emulsion from The Face Shop combines the nourishing benefits of rice extract and ceramides to deeply hydrate and brighten the skin. It helps improve skin texture while maintaining moisture balance, making it ideal for dull, dry, or uneven skin tones.

Key Features:

Rice Extract: Known for its brightening and skin-softening properties.

Ceramides: Help restore and strengthen the skin barrier.

Lightweight Emulsion Texture: Absorbs quickly without heaviness.

Not Ideal for Oily Skin: May feel heavy or sticky on very oily skin types.

Fragrance Present: May not suit fragrance-sensitive users.

Cetaphil’s DAM (Daily Advance Moisturizer) Ultra Hydrating Lotion is designed for deep, long-lasting hydration for dry to very dry and sensitive skin. Its non-comedogenic and fragrance-free formula is clinically proven to restore skin moisture for up to 24 hours.

Key Features:

Ultra-Hydrating: Provides intense moisture for dry, flaky skin.

Non-Comedogenic & Fragrance-Free: Safe for sensitive, acne-prone skin.

Long-Lasting: Offers hydration that lasts up to 24 hours.

Thicker Texture: May feel too rich for oily or combination skin.

No Added Skin Benefits: Does not target issues like brightening or acne.

Dot & Key’s oil-free gel moisturizer delivers lightweight hydration with the help of probiotics and hyaluronic acid. Designed for oily and combination skin, it maintains moisture for up to 72 hours without clogging pores or adding greasiness.

Key Features:

Oil-Free Gel Texture: Lightweight and absorbs instantly.

72-Hour Hydration: Deep, lasting moisture with hyaluronic acid.

Probiotics: Support a balanced skin microbiome and improve texture.

Not Moisturizing Enough for Dry Skin: May require layering with thicker products.

Scented: Contains fragrance that may irritate sensitive users.

This oil-free moisturizer is specially formulated for acne-prone skin, containing 1% salicylic acid to fight breakouts while oat extract soothes inflammation. It hydrates the skin without clogging pores or leaving a greasy residue.

Key Features:

1% Salicylic Acid: Gently exfoliates and prevents acne breakouts.

Oat Extract: Calms irritated, inflamed skin.

Oil-Free Formula: Perfect for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin.

May Cause Dryness Initially: Due to active exfoliating ingredients.

Not for Dry Skin Types: Can feel too light or drying for dehydrated skin.

A good face moisturiser is a cornerstone of any effective skincare routine, helping to maintain hydration, protect the skin barrier, and address specific concerns such as dryness, oiliness, acne, or dullness. With a wide variety of formulations—from rich creams to lightweight gels—there’s a moisturiser suited for every skin type and need. Ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, and probiotics offer added benefits beyond hydration, such as soothing irritation or fighting breakouts.

