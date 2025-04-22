Must-Buy Pen Eyeliners for that Bold Eye Look

Pen eyeliners have changed the way we do eye makeup by offering unmatched precision and ease. Their sketch-pen style makes them perfect for beginners and pros alike, helping you draw sharp wings, subtle flicks, or bold graphic lines effortlessly. With intense pigment and easy-to-use tips, they’re a must-have in every makeup kit. Here are our top picks this season:

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Achieve bold, precise lines with the NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Black. This vegan, cruelty-free eyeliner features a flexible brush tip for smooth application and delivers a long-lasting, smudge-resistant finish.​

Key Features

Intense Pigmentation: Delivers a rich, jet-black color for striking eye looks.

Waterproof Formula: Designed to resist smudging and fading throughout the day.

Flexible Brush Tip: Allows for precise application, from thin lines to bold wings.

Vegan and Cruelty-Free: Formulated without animal-derived ingredients and not tested on animals.

Brush Tip Durability: With frequent use, the brush tip may fray over time, affecting precision.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Achieve bold, precise lines effortlessly with the RENEE Kohlistic Pointy End Sketch Pen Eyeliner. Its intensely pigmented, jet-black formula glides smoothly, delivering a smudge-proof, waterproof finish that lasts all day.​

Key Features

Intense Pigmentation: Delivers rich, jet-black color for striking eye looks.

Waterproof & Smudge-Proof: Designed to resist smudging and fading throughout the day.

Precision Tip: Features a sharp, pointy felt-tip for precise application.

Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Formulated without animal-derived ingredients and not tested on animals.

Limited Shade Range: Currently available in select colors, which may not suit all preferences.​

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Achieve bold, precise lines effortlessly with the Blue Heaven Intense Easy Sketch Eyeliner in Extreme Black. Its pen-like grip and Flexi Tip applicator ensure smooth application, delivering a rich, matte finish that lasts throughout the day.​Flipkart+3Alikart+3BEUFLIX+3

Key Features

Intense Pigmentation: Provides a deep black color for striking eye looks.

Waterproof & Smudge-Proof: Designed to resist smudging and fading, ensuring long-lasting wear.

Precision Tip: Features a fine felt tip for accurate and controlled application.

Lightweight Formula: Offers a comfortable feel without weighing down the eyelids.

Limited Shade Range: Currently available in select colors, which may not suit all preferences.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Achieve bold, precise lines effortlessly with the Faces Canada Magneteyes Fresh Eyeliner Pen in Black. Its richly pigmented, waterproof formula ensures a smudge-proof finish that lasts all day, while rose extracts provide a soothing touch to your eyes.​

Key Features

Intense Pigmentation: Delivers a deep black color for striking eye looks.

Waterproof & Smudge-Proof: Designed to resist smudging and fading, ensuring long-lasting wear.

Precision Tip: Features a fine felt tip for accurate and controlled application.

Enriched with Rose Extracts: Provides hydration and a cooling effect, keeping eyes fresh throughout the day.

Quick-Drying Formula: Dries rapidly to prevent transfer and smudging.

Limited Shade Range: Currently available in select colors, which may not suit all preferences.

Whether you’re going for a clean everyday look or a bold dramatic eye, pen eyeliners give you the control and versatility you need. Their mess-free application and long-lasting formulas make them ideal for quick routines, travel, or detailed artistry. All it takes is one swipe to define and elevate your eyes with confidence.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.