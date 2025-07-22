Must-Have Beauty Essentials to Buy Now at Myntra
Whether you're aiming for a minimal day look or full-on glam, the right makeup products bring your vision to life—enhancing your features and boosting your confidence with every swipe.
Myntra now brings you a curated range of beauty essentials that blend performance, rich pigment, and skincare benefits—all in one place. From hydrating foundations and lightweight concealers to multi-use tints, bold eyeshadows, and volumizing mascaras, these makeup staples work for both beginners and beauty pros. Whether you're creating an everyday look or experimenting with glam, this selection makes it easy to enhance your features with confidence. Refresh your beauty kit effortlessly with these must-haves—now available on Myntra. It’s time to glow, play, and feel your best every day.
Faces Canada Hydra Matte Mini Foundation
This mini foundation from Faces Canada hydrates like a moisturizer while offering a matte finish and SPF30 protection. Ideal for daily wear, it balances skin tone with a natural look. Grab this lightweight essential now on Myntra.
Key features:
- Combines moisturizer and foundation in one step
- Matte finish that doesn’t feel dry or cakey
- Infused with SPF30 for sun protection
- Travel-friendly 18ml tube perfect for on-the-go
- May not provide full coverage for blemishes
Rosy Cozy Lip And Cheek Tint
This dual-purpose lip and cheek tint delivers a vibrant red flush with a creamy, easy-to-blend formula. Perfect for quick touch-ups, it adds freshness to your look instantly. Try this multipurpose gem from Myntra today.
Key features:
- Bold spicy red shade suits multiple skin tones
- Creamy formula blends easily with fingers or brush
- Can be used on lips, cheeks, or even eyelids
- Compact size fits in any pouch or bag
- Color may fade faster on oily skin
MARS Dance Of Joy Eyeshadow Palette
This 12-shade eyeshadow palette from MARS offers intense pigmentation and blendability in both matte and shimmer finishes. Create day-to-night looks effortlessly. Add this vibrant palette to your collection from Myntra now.
Key features:
- 12 ultra-pigmented shades in one palette
- Mix of matte and shimmer textures
- Blends smoothly for professional results
- Great for festive or casual looks alike
- Some shimmer shades may cause fallout
Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara
This waterproof mascara from Maybelline gives your lashes a full-fan effect with intense black payoff and long-lasting wear. Ideal for defining eyes without smudging. Get this reliable everyday mascara at Myntra today.
Key features:
- Full-fan brush separates and lifts lashes
- Waterproof formula stays intact for hours
- Jet black color adds striking depth
- Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers
- Can be difficult to remove without oil-based cleanser
Makeup should be easy, fun, and reliable—and these essential products from Myntra check all those boxes. Whether you're looking to even out your complexion, add a natural flush, make your eyes pop, or boost your lashes, this list has you covered. Each product combines performance and practicality, ensuring you get both great results and value. Now’s the perfect time to refresh your beauty routine with compact, versatile, and skin-friendly picks. These are the everyday heroes your makeup bag has been waiting for. Shop them now exclusively on Myntra and upgrade your glow.
