Must-Have Beauty Essentials to Buy Now at Myntra

This mini foundation from Faces Canada hydrates like a moisturizer while offering a matte finish and SPF30 protection. Ideal for daily wear, it balances skin tone with a natural look. Grab this lightweight essential now on Myntra.

Combines moisturizer and foundation in one step

Matte finish that doesn’t feel dry or cakey

Infused with SPF30 for sun protection

Travel-friendly 18ml tube perfect for on-the-go

May not provide full coverage for blemishes

This dual-purpose lip and cheek tint delivers a vibrant red flush with a creamy, easy-to-blend formula. Perfect for quick touch-ups, it adds freshness to your look instantly. Try this multipurpose gem from Myntra today.

Bold spicy red shade suits multiple skin tones

Creamy formula blends easily with fingers or brush

Can be used on lips, cheeks, or even eyelids

Compact size fits in any pouch or bag

Color may fade faster on oily skin

This 12-shade eyeshadow palette from MARS offers intense pigmentation and blendability in both matte and shimmer finishes. Create day-to-night looks effortlessly. Add this vibrant palette to your collection from Myntra now.

12 ultra-pigmented shades in one palette

Mix of matte and shimmer textures

Blends smoothly for professional results

Great for festive or casual looks alike

Some shimmer shades may cause fallout

This waterproof mascara from Maybelline gives your lashes a full-fan effect with intense black payoff and long-lasting wear. Ideal for defining eyes without smudging. Get this reliable everyday mascara at Myntra today.

Full-fan brush separates and lifts lashes

Waterproof formula stays intact for hours

Jet black color adds striking depth

Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers

Can be difficult to remove without oil-based cleanser

