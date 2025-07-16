Must-Have Creamy & Long-Lasting Lipsticks with Myntra
Explore creamy, hydrating lipsticks in warm and vibrant shades to grab now at Myntra. These long-lasting formulas provide comfort and rich colour, perfect for everyday wear and special occasions.
A perfect lipstick can transform your look instantly, whether for daily wear or special occasions. You can grab these creamy and long-lasting lipsticks now at Myntra, designed to offer rich colour, hydration, and comfortable wear. From matte to silky finishes, this collection brings versatile shades that suit every skin tone and mood. Explore the best lipsticks to add that flawless pop of colour and confidence to your makeup routine.
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick – Touch of Spice 660
This creamy matte lipstick delivers bold colour with a smooth, velvety finish. The shade Touch of Spice is a warm, earthy tone that enhances natural lip colour while providing long-lasting comfort. It’s perfect for everyday wear or for making a statement.
Key features:
- Creamy matte formula offers rich pigmentation
- Hydrating feel avoids drying lips
- Long-lasting wear through the day
- Touch of Spice shade complements warm skin tones
- Smooth glide-on application
- May require touch-ups after meals
LAMEL Silk Cover Silky Cream Lipstick 406 Toasty
LAMEL’s Silk Cover lipstick boasts a silky cream texture that provides deep moisturization and vibrant colour. The Toasty shade is a warm nude, ideal for subtle yet elegant looks. This lipstick suits both casual and office wear, offering smooth coverage.
Key features:
- Silky cream texture hydrates lips effortlessly
- Warm nude Toasty shade is versatile
- Buildable colour for natural to bold looks
- Comfortable for long hours of wear
- Smooth, even application
- Shade might appear lighter on darker lips
Gleva Long Lasting Hydrating Creamy Finish Super Stay Cream Lipstick – Kisser 08
Gleva’s Super Stay Cream Lipstick combines intense hydration with impressive longevity. The creamy finish glides on smoothly while locking in colour that lasts through the day. Kisser 08 is a bright, lively shade that adds a fresh pop to any makeup style.
Key features:
- Long-lasting formula withstands daily wear
- Hydrating cream finish keeps lips soft
- Vibrant Kisser 08 shade adds energy
- Non-sticky, comfortable feel
- Even, smooth colour payoff
- May feel slightly heavy if over-applied
LN PRO London Lip Glaze Intense Nourishing Silky Cream Lipstick – Light Caramel 103
This Lip Glaze offers intense nourishment with a silky cream finish, perfect for keeping lips soft and moisturized. The Light Caramel shade gives a subtle warm glow, making it great for everyday natural looks or layering under gloss.
Key features:
- Nourishing formula hydrates and protects lips
- Silky cream finish adds gentle shine
- Light Caramel is a flattering neutral shade
- Lightweight and non-greasy texture
- Buildable for sheer to medium coverage
- Not very long-lasting, may need frequent reapplication
Finding the right lipstick is key to enhancing your natural beauty, and these four options are ready to grab now at Myntra. Whether you prefer the bold matte warmth there is a perfect match for every style. These lipsticks combine comfort, lasting power, and stunning shades to make your lips stand out effortlessly. So don’t wait—grab these must-have creamy and long-lasting lipsticks at Myntra and add a confident glow to your look today.
