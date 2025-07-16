Must-Have Creamy & Long-Lasting Lipsticks with Myntra

A perfect lipstick can transform your look instantly, whether for daily wear or special occasions. You can grab these creamy and long-lasting lipsticks now at Myntra, designed to offer rich colour, hydration, and comfortable wear. From matte to silky finishes, this collection brings versatile shades that suit every skin tone and mood. Explore the best lipsticks to add that flawless pop of colour and confidence to your makeup routine.

Video courtesy: Myntra

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This creamy matte lipstick delivers bold colour with a smooth, velvety finish. The shade Touch of Spice is a warm, earthy tone that enhances natural lip colour while providing long-lasting comfort. It’s perfect for everyday wear or for making a statement.

Key features:

Creamy matte formula offers rich pigmentation

Hydrating feel avoids drying lips

Long-lasting wear through the day

Touch of Spice shade complements warm skin tones

Smooth glide-on application

May require touch-ups after meals

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

LAMEL’s Silk Cover lipstick boasts a silky cream texture that provides deep moisturization and vibrant colour. The Toasty shade is a warm nude, ideal for subtle yet elegant looks. This lipstick suits both casual and office wear, offering smooth coverage.

Key features:

Silky cream texture hydrates lips effortlessly

Warm nude Toasty shade is versatile

Buildable colour for natural to bold looks

Comfortable for long hours of wear

Smooth, even application

Shade might appear lighter on darker lips

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Gleva’s Super Stay Cream Lipstick combines intense hydration with impressive longevity. The creamy finish glides on smoothly while locking in colour that lasts through the day. Kisser 08 is a bright, lively shade that adds a fresh pop to any makeup style.

Key features:

Long-lasting formula withstands daily wear

Hydrating cream finish keeps lips soft

Vibrant Kisser 08 shade adds energy

Non-sticky, comfortable feel

Even, smooth colour payoff

May feel slightly heavy if over-applied

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This Lip Glaze offers intense nourishment with a silky cream finish, perfect for keeping lips soft and moisturized. The Light Caramel shade gives a subtle warm glow, making it great for everyday natural looks or layering under gloss.

Key features:

Nourishing formula hydrates and protects lips

Silky cream finish adds gentle shine

Light Caramel is a flattering neutral shade

Lightweight and non-greasy texture

Buildable for sheer to medium coverage

Not very long-lasting, may need frequent reapplication

Finding the right lipstick is key to enhancing your natural beauty, and these four options are ready to grab now at Myntra. Whether you prefer the bold matte warmth there is a perfect match for every style. These lipsticks combine comfort, lasting power, and stunning shades to make your lips stand out effortlessly. So don’t wait—grab these must-have creamy and long-lasting lipsticks at Myntra and add a confident glow to your look today.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.