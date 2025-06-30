Must-Have Makeup Essentials on Myntra Clearance Sale
Myntra’s clearance sale is live from 25th to 30th June, offering incredible discounts of 50% to 80% off on top beauty essentials. This is your perfect chance to stock up on makeup must-haves that deliver flawless looks all day long. From foundation that blends perfectly, to compact powders that brighten your skin, smudge-proof kajal for dramatic eyes, and glossy lips that shine and plump — these products promise quality and style without breaking the bank. Hurry, grab yours during this limited-time sale!
Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte+Poreless Foundation
Image source - Myntra.com
This lightweight foundation offers a natural matte finish that controls shine and minimizes pores. It blends seamlessly for a flawless, skin-like appearance and suits normal to oily skin types. Ideal for daily wear and long-lasting coverage.
Key Features
- Matte, poreless finish
- Lightweight and comfortable
- Controls oil and shine
- Long-lasting wear
- Limited shade range may not suit all skin tones.
Lakme Ultimate Glam Compact
Image source - Myntra.com
Brighten your complexion instantly with this compact powder infused with Vitamin B3. It offers smooth coverage to even out skin tone while providing a natural glow. Easy to carry and perfect for touch-ups throughout the day.
Key Features
- Skin lightening properties
- Contains Vitamin B3 for nourishment
- Smooth, even coverage
- Portable for on-the-go use
- May feel slightly powdery on very dry skin.
Maybelline New York Smudge Proof Colossal Kajal
Image source - Myntra.com
Create bold, dramatic eyes with this smudge-proof kajal that glides smoothly without irritation. Enriched with Aloe Vera, it soothes delicate skin around the eyes while providing intense black color that lasts all day.
Key Features
- Smudge-proof formula
- Aloe Vera for eye comfort
- Intense deep black color
- Suitable for sensitive eyes
- Pencil size is small, requiring frequent sharpening.
SWISS BEAUTY Shine & Plump Lip Gloss
Image source - Myntra.com
Add a pop of color and shine with this plumping lip gloss. Its hydrating formula gives lips a fuller look with a glossy finish. The soft pink shade is perfect for daily wear or layering over lipstick for extra shine.
Key Features
- Hydrating and plumping effect
- Glossy, shiny finish
- Lightweight and non-sticky
- Soft pink shade
- Gloss may need reapplication after eating or drinking.
Don’t miss out on the Myntra Clearance Sale from 25th to 30th June, where you can get these beauty essentials at jaw-dropping discounts of 50% to 80% off. Whether you want a flawless matte foundation, a brightening compact powder, smudge-proof kajal, or a shiny plumping lip gloss, this sale has you covered. These products are perfect for creating versatile looks that last all day while caring for your skin. Act fast and add these favorites to your makeup kit before the sale ends!
