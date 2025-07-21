Must-Have Serums To Elevate Your Skincare Game
Explore four targeted face serums that cater to hydration, pigmentation, and blemish control. Carefully selected to help you make an informed skincare purchase from Myntra.
As far as skincare is concerned, all you need is a well-created serum. So whether you have dullness, pigmentation, blemishes or dehydration, look and find a product with the right active ingredient to address it specifically. This is a curated list of face serums, you can find them in Myntra, these are gentle but efficient remedies with science to support it. All these products are aimed to solve certain problems and to find a way into your everyday life easily. Thoughtfully selected, the serums work well as an excellent addition to a person interested in investing in the health and radiance of the skin.
Video Courtesy - Myntra
Minimalist Tranexamic Acid Face Serum
Image Source - Myntra.com
The light serum with tranexamic acid 3 percent is a product that helps to overcome dark spots and skin lightening. Use it when you want to lighten up your complexion but would not want your skin overloaded.
Key Features :
- It targets stubborn pigmentation and post-acne marks
- It in gentle on skin and suitable for daily use
- It is free from fragrance, silicones and parabens
- It absorbs quickly with no greasy after-feel
- It may take longer to show visible results on deeper spots
Gabit Azelaic Acid Face Serum
Image Source - Myntra.com
This 5 percent azelaic acid serum is quiet effective, it works on specifications that can smooth red skin, clear the redness as well as the marks. This is worth considering in case you are one of those who has blemishes and minor rosacea.
Key Features :
- It reduces active acne and post-inflammatory marks
- It calms irritated and sensitive skin
- It helps refine skin texture over time
- It is non-comedogenic and suitable for oily skin types
- The slight grainy texture might not suit all users
L’Oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Image Source - Myntra.com
An intensively hydrating serum that is driven by hyaluronic acid 1.5 percent to moisturise and volumise the skin. This one is worth having in your routine, after this your skin already starts to appear dull or have the formation of fine lines.
Key Features :
- It deeply hydrates and visibly plumps the skin
- It improves skin elasticity with regular use
- It is suitable for layering under moisturiser and sunscreen
- It is dermatologically tested and fragrance-free
- The glass packaging needs careful handling
Plum Niacinamide Face Serum
Image Source - Myntra.com
This serum is developed as 10 percent niacinamide and addresses blemishes and skin tone irregularities as well as supports skin barrier protection. It is an all-purpose product for users who want to streamline their skincare regimen.
Key Features :
- It fades dark spots and regulates excess sebum
- It minimises enlarged pores over time
- It is enriched with rice water and vegan-friendly ingredients
- The lightweight texture ideal for daily wear
- Smaller bottle size might not last long with regular use
Finding an appropriate serum can change your skin game. Depending on whether you are concentrating on hydration, brightening, or clarifying your skin tone, the above options will offer reliable solutions according to the required needs. The strengths of these formulations provide good balance between active strength and skin tolerance, and they are also appropriate for skincare beginners and enthusiasts. To start an excellent journey or continue with skin care, you can take all these highly rated selections on Myntra. Proper selection and regular use will not only make our skin thankful in long, but also manageable in short-term.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.