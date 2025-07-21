Must-Have Serums To Elevate Your Skincare Game

As far as skincare is concerned, all you need is a well-created serum. So whether you have dullness, pigmentation, blemishes or dehydration, look and find a product with the right active ingredient to address it specifically. This is a curated list of face serums, you can find them in Myntra, these are gentle but efficient remedies with science to support it. All these products are aimed to solve certain problems and to find a way into your everyday life easily. Thoughtfully selected, the serums work well as an excellent addition to a person interested in investing in the health and radiance of the skin.

The light serum with tranexamic acid 3 percent is a product that helps to overcome dark spots and skin lightening. Use it when you want to lighten up your complexion but would not want your skin overloaded.

It targets stubborn pigmentation and post-acne marks

It in gentle on skin and suitable for daily use

It is free from fragrance, silicones and parabens

It absorbs quickly with no greasy after-feel

It may take longer to show visible results on deeper spots

This 5 percent azelaic acid serum is quiet effective, it works on specifications that can smooth red skin, clear the redness as well as the marks. This is worth considering in case you are one of those who has blemishes and minor rosacea.

It reduces active acne and post-inflammatory marks

It calms irritated and sensitive skin

It helps refine skin texture over time

It is non-comedogenic and suitable for oily skin types

The slight grainy texture might not suit all users

An intensively hydrating serum that is driven by hyaluronic acid 1.5 percent to moisturise and volumise the skin. This one is worth having in your routine, after this your skin already starts to appear dull or have the formation of fine lines.

It deeply hydrates and visibly plumps the skin

It improves skin elasticity with regular use

It is suitable for layering under moisturiser and sunscreen

It is dermatologically tested and fragrance-free

The glass packaging needs careful handling

This serum is developed as 10 percent niacinamide and addresses blemishes and skin tone irregularities as well as supports skin barrier protection. It is an all-purpose product for users who want to streamline their skincare regimen.

It fades dark spots and regulates excess sebum

It minimises enlarged pores over time

It is enriched with rice water and vegan-friendly ingredients

The lightweight texture ideal for daily wear

Smaller bottle size might not last long with regular use

Finding an appropriate serum can change your skin game. Depending on whether you are concentrating on hydration, brightening, or clarifying your skin tone, the above options will offer reliable solutions according to the required needs. The strengths of these formulations provide good balance between active strength and skin tolerance, and they are also appropriate for skincare beginners and enthusiasts. To start an excellent journey or continue with skin care, you can take all these highly rated selections on Myntra. Proper selection and regular use will not only make our skin thankful in long, but also manageable in short-term.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.