Must-Have Sunscreens to Buy Now During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Starting 31st July 2025

The most important is to protect your skin against dreaded UV light, and with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival launching on 31st July 2025, there is no better time than now to stock up your sun-safe sunscreens that have been recommended by dermatologists. These products include non-greasy formulas, tinted hybrids all formulas loaded with powerful protection elements and skin loving ingredients all of which are at a discounted price. Regardless of your skin type (oily, sensitive, or a combination of both) and to ensure that the lights on these sunscreens are lightweight, effective and can be used daily, here is the curated list of sunscreens.

This sunscreen by Dr. Sheth is made with vitamin C and ceramides that protect the skin outdoors in broad-spectrum and shine a brighter skin tone at the same time. It is lightly textured and is easily absorbed without leaving a trace of white color.

Key features:

SPF 50+ PA+++ for high-level sun protection

Infused with ceramides to strengthen skin barrier

Vitamin C helps reduce dullness and pigmentation

Quick-absorbing, non-greasy formula suits all skin types

Might require reapplication during long outdoor exposure

This super matte sunscreen by RE EQUIL can fit the people who want a dry velvet finish. It is non-sticky, in addition to the protection against UVA, UVB, and blue light with SPF 50PA++++. Suitable to oily and acne prone skin types.

Key features:

Broad spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ protection

Non-comedogenic and safe for sensitive skin

Sweat and water-resistant for long wear

Leaves a smooth matte texture without shine

Can feel slightly drying for those with very dry skin

This dual coverage, multitasking tinted sunscreen is both lightweight makeup and skin care in one. It delivers hydration and glow as it is SPF 30 with hyaluronic acid, squalane, and hyaluronic acid. Ideal for anyone wanting a skin first minimalistic routine.

Key features:

Light tint provides buildable coverage with natural finish

Contains hyaluronic acid and squalane for hydration

Vitamins B5, C & E support skin barrier and brightness

Ideal for no-makeup makeup days and daily wear

SPF 30 is moderate and may need layering for full protection

Aqualogica’s Dewy Gel sunscreen is designed for oily and acne-prone skin, offering SPF 50+ protection without clogging pores. Its gel texture leaves a fresh finish with zero white cast. A must-have for a radiant summer look.

Key features:

SPF 50+ PA+++ for broad spectrum UV defense

Water-light gel texture perfect for oily skin

No white cast or greasy residue

Infused with radiance-boosting actives

Fragrance may be noticeable to sensitive users

As the Amazon Great Freedom Festival is starting on 31 st July 2025, it is an appropriate time to put money toward quality sunscreens that not only protect your skin but also nourish them. Be it hydrating tints, ultra-matte effect or tanning or glow enhancing gels, you are bound to find what you are looking to buy on this list of best selling ones. These skincare essentials are at unsurpassed discounts and make sun protection a part of everyday routine.

