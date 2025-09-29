Myntra Big Fashion Festival Live: Long-Lasting Perfumes Every Woman Needs
Take your perfume to the next level with the finest perfumes at Myntra. These long-lasting scents are available in floral to bold and are the right scent on all occasions--shop them now at Big Fashion Festival offers!
Myntra Big Fashion Festival is in progress, and it is just high time to celebrate splendid fragrances at outrageous costs. The perfumes are not merely about smelling good but also about defining your mood, personality, and confidence. Are you fond of the light floral fragrances, fresh day-to-day fragrances, or loud bewitching perfumes? Myntra has it all. The deals offered cannot be resisted in this festival on some of the most popular fragrances. We will discuss four perfumes that will surely become your staple perfume and take your personal charm to another level.
Perfume Ashes Women Appetiser Long Lasting Extract de Perfume – 50ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
It is a perfume that is all about sophistication. Its sweet touch and long-lasting notes make it perfect to be used on both day-to-day events and even special events. The slick package makes it an elegant choice as well.
Key Features:
- Long-lasting fragrance with modern notes
- Elegant and stylish bottle design
- Suitable for day and evening wear
- Perfect gift option for women
- May feel slightly strong for sensitive noses
Carlton London Euphoria Women Gift Set of 4 EDP Perfume – 30ml Each
Image Source- Myntra.com
This collection is a treasure trove for the perfume enthusiast. Every box contains 4 distinct perfumes, which gives you the option to choose a scent for each occasion. It is a perfect self-care treat or a nice present.
Key Features:
- Comes with 4 different perfumes in one set
- Travel-friendly size for convenience
- Perfect gifting option with elegant packaging
- Offers variety for different moods
- Smaller bottles may finish quickly with daily use
Carlton London Women Veronica Eau de Parfum – 50ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
Carlton London Veronica EDP is designed to suit ladies who adore subtle classiness. It is a blend of flowery and musky aroma that gives a classic fragrance that would have a classy touch wherever you travel.
Key Features:
- Elegant floral and musky blend
- Long-lasting fragrance with a sophisticated vibe
- Ideal for daily and evening wear
- Compact 50ml size for convenience
- May feel too mild for those who like strong scents
Renee Floral Fest Long Lasting Eau de Parfum – 50ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
Renee Floral Fest is a fresh blast of floral fragrance. It is aimed at women who prefer lively, youthful perfumes. Wear this perfume during the day as it is a cool addition to your look.
Key Features:
- Refreshing floral notes for a youthful vibe
- Long-lasting and easy to wear daily
- Elegant packaging, travel-friendly bottle
- Affordable luxury fragrance option
- May not suit fans of bold, intense perfumes
It is high time you take these beautiful perfumes to the Myntra Big Fashion Festival and reinvent your perfume wardrobe. There is the perfume Ashes Appetiser featuring bold sophistication and the all-purpose gift set, Carlton London,t o the elegant Veronica, and the energetic Renee Floral Fest that everyone will find. Every perfume is designed to improve your mood, make you feel more confident, and make every moment memorable. You should not miss these one-time deals because your ideal perfume is here to be made your signature fragrance. Order now and have your perfume work harder than talk this festive season.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
