Get ready to glow brighter during this festival season because the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale is from 20th September to 5th October. No matter the wedding, party, night out on the town, or event, the right highlighter is the key to that little bit of sparkle. From metallic powders to creme cremes, these four top highlighters deliver a shine that will keep going until dawn. And the cream and cake? Find them at fabulous bargain prices. Let's begin with the glowing champions.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Lakme's 9to5 Powerplay Velvet Creme Highlighter is the decadent one for women who love a creamy, smooth shine. Vitamin E-enriched products not only make you have a light complexion, but it make your complexion hydrated.

Key Features

Creamy velvet feel

Vitamin E-enriched

Warm, sultry, golden color appropriate for medium skin color

Light, long-wearing texture

Travel-size tube

Not suitable for oily skin since it is heavy.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Faces Canada Strobe Cream is a do-it-all cream that quenches and leaves your skin glowing with a radiant finish. Hyaluronic acid and shea butter provide your skin with benefits at the makeup and skincare level.

Key Features

Shea butter & hyaluronic acid enriched

Nourishing & hydrating formula

Natural rose-gold glow

Can be used as a primer or a highlighter

Light and blendable

Low-key glow may not yield enough sparkle for heavy nightlife makeup lovers.

Image Source- Myntra.com



And let's not forget highlighters. Maybelline Master Chrome is one such cult favorite. Molten Gold shade is blinding metallic in hue and will give a quick pick-me-up to the makeup look. It gives that high-shine finish that women who love good glam are sure to love.

Key Features

Long-lasting shine

Butter smooth texture

Extremely metallic finish

Melted gold shade lights up all complexions

Strongly pigmented

It can be too shiny to be worn daily and on lower profiles.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Renee's Liquid Highlighter is perfect for the woman who loves a chameleon glow. Golden Gleam color creates an on-fire highlight on cheekbones, eyes, and even collarbones. Powerful yet portable, this 6ml bottle is perfect for glow touch-ups anywhere, anytime.

Key Features

Sheer liquid formula

Golden gleam color for use anywhere

Buildable level of glow

Blendable

Travel-sized compact for easy carrying

The highlighter is very tiny in relation to other highlighters.

This party season, your makeup bag needs a highlighter that will glow from within you. If you love the creamy richness of Lakme, the moisturizing texture of Faces Canada, the dramatic metallic shine of Maybelline, or the liquid ease of the goof Renee, there is one to suit each mood and moment here. And with Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th Sep to 5th Oct, you don't just shine—you shine smart by grabbing these offers at best prices. Time for women to glow. Let's begin the glow game.

