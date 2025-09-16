Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale Starts 20th Sept: Buy these 4 Highlighters
Glow brighter than ever during this festival season! Find out the 4 top-selling highlighters that brighten your complexion, charm, and elegance. Don't miss the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale, starting 20th September.
Get ready to glow brighter during this festival season because the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale is from 20th September to 5th October. No matter the wedding, party, night out on the town, or event, the right highlighter is the key to that little bit of sparkle. From metallic powders to creme cremes, these four top highlighters deliver a shine that will keep going until dawn. And the cream and cake? Find them at fabulous bargain prices. Let's begin with the glowing champions.
1. Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Velvet Creme Highlighter with Vitamin E – Sultry Gold
Image Source- Myntra.com
Lakme's 9to5 Powerplay Velvet Creme Highlighter is the decadent one for women who love a creamy, smooth shine. Vitamin E-enriched products not only make you have a light complexion, but it make your complexion hydrated.
Key Features
- Creamy velvet feel
- Vitamin E-enriched
- Warm, sultry, golden color appropriate for medium skin color
- Light, long-wearing texture
- Travel-size tube
- Not suitable for oily skin since it is heavy.
2. Faces Canada Strobe Your Way Strobe Cream with Shea Butter & HA – Rose Gold
Image Source- Myntra.com
Faces Canada Strobe Cream is a do-it-all cream that quenches and leaves your skin glowing with a radiant finish. Hyaluronic acid and shea butter provide your skin with benefits at the makeup and skincare level.
Key Features
- Shea butter & hyaluronic acid enriched
- Nourishing & hydrating formula
- Natural rose-gold glow
- Can be used as a primer or a highlighter
- Light and blendable
- Low-key glow may not yield enough sparkle for heavy nightlife makeup lovers.
3. Maybelline New York Face Studio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter – Molten Gold
Image Source- Myntra.com
And let's not forget highlighters. Maybelline Master Chrome is one such cult favorite. Molten Gold shade is blinding metallic in hue and will give a quick pick-me-up to the makeup look. It gives that high-shine finish that women who love good glam are sure to love.
Key Features
- Long-lasting shine
- Butter smooth texture
- Extremely metallic finish
- Melted gold shade lights up all complexions
- Strongly pigmented
- It can be too shiny to be worn daily and on lower profiles.
4. Renee You Are Glowing Liquid Highlighter – Golden Gleam
Image Source- Myntra.com
Renee's Liquid Highlighter is perfect for the woman who loves a chameleon glow. Golden Gleam color creates an on-fire highlight on cheekbones, eyes, and even collarbones. Powerful yet portable, this 6ml bottle is perfect for glow touch-ups anywhere, anytime.
Key Features
- Sheer liquid formula
- Golden gleam color for use anywhere
- Buildable level of glow
- Blendable
- Travel-sized compact for easy carrying
- The highlighter is very tiny in relation to other highlighters.
This party season, your makeup bag needs a highlighter that will glow from within you. If you love the creamy richness of Lakme, the moisturizing texture of Faces Canada, the dramatic metallic shine of Maybelline, or the liquid ease of the goof Renee, there is one to suit each mood and moment here. And with Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th Sep to 5th Oct, you don't just shine—you shine smart by grabbing these offers at best prices. Time for women to glow. Let's begin the glow game.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
