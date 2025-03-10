Myntra Birthday Blast: Best Lip Balms for Soft & Moist Lips

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is finally Live, and with it come the best prices on luxury beauty and skincare products like lip balms. A good lip balm is a nice necessity if you have chapped lips. Check them out!

1. Hyphen Vitamin-Infused Peptide Lip Balm – Peach Tint (10g)

To try a 24-hour moisturized, vitamin-rich light peach-colored lip balm, pick up the Hyphen Vitamin-Infused Peptide Lip Balm. It moisturizes lips and keeps them hydrated with a light peach color due to Vitamin E and Peptides.

Key Features:

Vitamin-Infused Formula: Deeply moisturizes lips with the assistance of Vitamin E.

Peptide-Enriched: Repairs and reconditions dry, flaky lips.

Tinted Moisturization: Gives lips soft peach color so lips will look naturally good.

Fragrance-Free: Sensitive lips' best bet.

SPF 15-30: Protects lips from harmful UV rays.

Note: May not be a very pigmented color at all for those who prefer bold colors.

2. Blue Heaven Jelly & Butter Hydrating Lip Balm – Dusty Rose

To give shine, hydrate lips, and seal in moisture, Blue Heaven Jelly & Butter Lip Balm is an excellent choice. With Shea Butter and Vitamin E, it gives long-lasting hydration to lips throughout the day with a dusty rose finish.

Key Features:

Shea Butter Formula: Gives lips maximum moisture for soft, silky lips.

Glossy Finish: Gives lips a shiny finish.

Cruelty-Free: Nicely made and not on animals.

Vitamin E enriched: Moisturizes dry, chapped lips.

Dusty Rose Tint: Light shade for daily use.

Note: The shiny finish is slightly sticky to some users.

3. Nivea Cherry Shine Long-Lasting Moisturizing Lip Balm (4.8g)

If you prefer a fruity splash of moisture, you'll adore the Nivea Cherry Shine Lip Balm. It offers long-lasting moisturization with cherry color for naturally healthy-looking lips.

Key Features:

Cherry Extracts: Offers a sweet, fruity fragrance.

Tinted Formula: Leaves lips softly with light red color.

Dermatologically Tested: Suitable for all skin types.

Long-Lasting Hydration: Hydrates lips for hours.

Smooth Texture: Glides on easily and applies smoothly.

Note: The fragrance is too strong for those who do not like the use of scented lip balms.

4. Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter Lip Tin (17g)

For best moisturizing and repair, the best choice is Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter. A clear balm perfect for individuals who prefer an untinted, no-nonsense, very moisturizing lip balm.

Key Features:

Cocoa Butter Formula: Moisturizes dry lips with deep moisture.

Clear Finish: Perfect for those who don't prefer color.

Thick & Protective Layer: Locks in moisture to rehydrate dry, chapped lips.

Smooth Application: Smoothly glides for daily use.

Non-Greasy Texture: Extremely moisturizing but will not stain.

Note: Tin case is not as travel-friendly as twist-up balm.

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is the moment to purchase quality lip balms that treat lips with love, moisture, and care. Coloured balm, glossy gloss, no fragrance, or fix formula high—something for all. Soften, smoothen, and hydrate your lips throughout the day with these lip balms. Don't miss these fantastic offers—shop now and enjoy healthy and hydrated lips!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.