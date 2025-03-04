Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Avail the Best Body Lotions at 60% Off

There's a fabulous lotion out there for you! And the best part? The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is now from March 1st to March 11th with a massive discount of up to 60% on beauty products! This is the perfect time to have these amazing body lotions at unbelievable prices. We've selected four of the best body lotions for various skin requirements. Have a look at what they include, their key features, and why you just cannot do without them in your shopping cart before the expiry date.

1. Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Body Lotion, 600 ml

The Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Body Lotion works perfectly for people who have dehydrated skin needing deep moisture penetration. The medium sinks deeply within the skin to secure moisture for an entire day by using pure oat extract and Vaseline jelly.

Key Features:

Deep Hydration: Hydrates dry skin immediately and keeps skin soft throughout the day.

Fast Absorbing: Ultra-fast-absorbing, non-greasy lotion.

Clinically Proven: Heals dry skin in five days.

Appropriate for Daily Use: Suitable for daily use without being harsh.

May not be ideal for those who like a scented moisturizer.

2. Nivea Unisex Cocoa Nourish 48h Deep Moisturising Body Lotion, 400 ml

Cocoa butter provides the skin with unparalleled rich moisturization, and Nivea Cocoa Nourish Lotion delivers this effect perfectly. Nivea Cocoa Nourish Lotion maintains deep moisturization effectiveness throughout 48 hours so your skin stays soft, smooth, and radiant during the entire daylight period.

Key Features:

Rich Cocoa Butter Formula: Moisturizes and hydrates deeply.

Long-Lasting Moisture: Hydrates the skin for 48 hours.

Fast Absorption: lightweight, non-greasy formula.

Unisex Formula: Suitable for both men and women.

The cocoa fragrance may be overwhelming for those who do not like fragrances in their lotions.

3. WishCare 10% AHA + 1% BHA Body Lotion With Niacinamide, 200 ml

The AHA + BHA Body Lotion from WishCare provides a beneficial solution for people who face difficulties with rough skin texture. The body lotion performs exfoliation to eliminate dead skin cells, which reveals a surface that is both smooth and uniform.

Key Features:

Exfoliating Formula: 10% AHA and 1% BHA cleanse pores and smoothen skin.

Niacinamide Boost: Enhances skin tone and texture.

Hydrating and Lightweight: No greasy residue left behind.

Reduces Ingrown Hair: Ideal for post-shaving treatment.

Sensitive skin will possibly require performing a patch test before standard use.

4. Chemist at Play Niacinamide & Shea Butter AHA Body Lotion, 236 ml

Looking for a lotion to exfoliate and moisturize simultaneously? Chemist at Play AHA Body Lotion performs exactly that function! With the help of niacinamide and shea butter, it nourishes while peeling off dead skin cells.

Key Features:

AHA for Mild Exfoliation: Gently exfoliates dead skin without irritating.

Shea butter moisturizes and softens skin deeply.

Niacinamide Advantage: Lightens and smoothes skin tone.

Non-Greasy Formula: Light and quickly absorbed.

Results will take a few weeks to show noticeable improvement.

Finding the ideal body lotion is never this easy, and you can even get up to 60% off on beauty products in the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (March 1-11)! Over-hydration, peeling, or intensive moisturizing—there is a lotion for every need! Don't waste any more time on these offers—shop now online and treat your skin to its rightful pampering.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.