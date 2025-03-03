Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Avail Up to 60% Discount on Hair Serums for Breathtaking Locks

Great news for all beauty lovers! The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is here from March 1st to March 11th, offering up to 60% off on top beauty products, including hair serums. If you’ve been looking for the perfect solution to tackle hair fall, frizz, or lack of shine, now is the best time to grab your favorite hair serum at unbeatable prices. In this article, we will tell you about four amazing hair serums that can promise you healthier, stronger, and shinier hair. Read on to find out which one is for you!

1. WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate, 30 ml

Whether it's thinning hair or gradual hair growth, the WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate should be your next try. It is a concentrated formula filled with all the vital nutrients that trigger hair follicles and provide healthy hair growth.

Key Features

Natural Ingredients: Redensyl, Biotin, and essential oils for maximum nourishment.

Lightweight & Non-Greasy: Fast-absorbing and non-greasy, without sticking to the scalp.

Strengthens Hair Roots: minimizes breakage and makes hair thicker.

Improves Scalp Health: Moisturizes and conditions the scalp for healthy hair growth.

It takes a few weeks to give noticeable results, so patience is the key.

2. Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control Serum, 30 ml

For individuals who are facing excess hair loss, Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum is a robust remedy. Active ingredients and peptide technology help to condition the scalp intensely and make hair strong at the roots.

Key Features:

The product contains modern peptide technology that promotes hair growth according to scientific research.

The product creates stronger hair fibers that stop both hair loss and damage to the hair structure.

This therapy offers deep hydration to fix broken hair strands and promote their overall wellness.

This product provides high versatility because it works well with wavy, straight, and curly hair types.

The prices of this serum exceed standard hair serum costs, but customers receive good value for their money.

3. Biotique Mountain Ebony Anti-Hair Fall Hair Serum, 120ml

Nature enthusiasts would enjoy the Biotique Mountain Ebony Hair Serum, an Ayurvedic hair loss and regrowth treatment. With the use of mountain ebony, neem, and bhringraj, this hair serum rejuvenates the scalp and fortifies hair from the roots.

Key Features:

Ayurvedic Formula: Contains natural herbs offering nourishment to the hair.

Reduces Hair Fall: Fortifies thinning hair strands, preventing the cycle of hair fall.

The product enhances blood circulation to the scalp, which results in new hair growth stimulation.

Alcohol-Free Formula: Gentle on the scalp and for sensitive skin.

Some individuals encounter difficulty from the strong scent of herbal fragrance.

4. TRESemme Keratin Smooth Anti-Frizz Hair Serum, 50 ml

If frizz and dryness are your top concerns, then save your locks with the TRESemme Keratin Smooth Anti-Frizz Serum. With keratin and argan oil included in it, this serum smooths and makes your hair look sleek.

Key Features

Controls Frizz: Delivers extended smoothness lasting as long as 48 hours.

Adds Shine: imparts a silky, healthy-looking gloss.

Infused with Argan Oil: moisturizes and renews dry hair.

Heat Protection: shields against heat styling damage to the hair.

Tends to weigh down excessively fine hair when used excessively.

Discovering the ideal hair serum can make or break your hair game, and now's the moment to splurge on one. Whether a hair growth activator, anti-hair fall treatment, or frizz-taming serum, Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale from March 1st to March 11th has you sorted with up to 60% discount on the best beauty products.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.