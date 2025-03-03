Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Best Face Washes for Radiant Skin Up to 60% Off

A single perfect face wash acts as the essential ingredient to obtain both healthy and glowing skin, and these four strongly recommended products provide complete cleansing together with restoration and hydration benefits. The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale features these products, which require your selection of the perfect choice between them.

1. Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash, 150ml

Those who possess sensitive skin should choose Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash for its mild but powerful cleansing effects. The face wash contains no chemicals except those specifically mentioned alongside artificial perfume and dyes, so it proves ideal for delicate skin. You can cleanse your skin from dirt and oil using this refreshing product, which does not cause dryness.

Key Features:

100% soap-free formula for gentle cleansing.

Enriched with Pro-Vitamin B5 & Vitamin E to hydrate and care for the skin.

Hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested, and is therefore safe for all skin types, even sensitive skin.

No artificial perfume, dyes, or harsh chemicals.

May not be extremely effective in removing heavy make-up or deep-seated impurities.

2. Nivea Luminous Even Glow Face Wash with AHA & Aloe Vera, 100 ml

For imbalanced tone victims, Nivea Luminous Even Glow Face Wash rescues you! With AHA & Aloe Vera, it exfoliates gently while soothing and brightening your skin to leave you glowing.

AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acids) removes dead skin cells gently.

Aloe vera extract calms and moisturizes the skin.

Lightens dull skin and evens out complexion in the long run.

Light formula can be used every day.

Some clients with very dry skin will require a subsequent moisturizer.

3. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser 100ml

Starving for that K-beauty glow? The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser is a cult favorite that cleanses thoroughly without drying out your skin. With rice water in it, this cleanser cleanses pores, leaving you with a smooth, radiant finish.

Key Features:

Rice water extracts soften and brighten the skin.

Rich foaming texture thoroughly cleanses pores.

Dirt, excess oil, and light makeup are easily removed.

K-beauty formula to leave you radiant like a young adult.

May not be ideal for very oily skin since it's slightly moisturizing.

4. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Hydrating Face Wash with Niacinamide & Vitamin B5 (250 ml)

Hydration being your concern, then Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is your best bet. With Niacinamide & Vitamin B5, it cleanses, moisturizes, and fortifies the skin's barrier, and thus is best suited for dry and sensitive skin as well.

Key Features:

Soother, non-foaming lotion softly cleanses without drying.

Niacinamide & Vitamin B5 reinforce hydration and healing of skin.

Recommended for all skin types, sensitive and acne skin included.

Dermatologist-approved, a safe and sound option.

Non-foaming formula might not give the squeaky clean sensation that some prefer.

Regardless of your skin concern or type, there's a best face wash that's waiting to be found for you at the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (March 1–March 11). If you require hydration, brightening, or gentle cleansing, these best-selling face washes will leave your skin healthy and radiant. Don't let this limited promotion of up to 60% discount on grooming items pass. Click the link now and buy the finest facial cleansers at discounted rates before the sale ends.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.