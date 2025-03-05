Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Get the Best Hair Gels at Up to 60% Discount

Searching for the top hair gel to style your locks? You are lucky! The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is currently happening from 1st March to 11th March, where you can avail up to 60% off on beauty & makeup items. Waiting for that ideal moment when you wish to take your hairstyling to the next level? Wait no longer! Let's take a look at some of the top hair gels that you can buy at this blockbuster sale.

1. Arata All Natural Styling Hair Gel with Organic Flaxseed, 50ml

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

If natural ingredients are more your thing, then Arata's All Natural Styling Hair Gel is the way to go. With the power of organic flaxseed, this hair gel gives your hair a long-lasting hold but still keeps your hair healthy and well-nourished.

Key Features:

Made from 100% natural ingredients

Chemicals, sulfates, and parabens free

Medium-strong hold without making your hair stiff

Non-sticky and lightweight texture that feels smooth on hairs

Not best for hard hold. If you need a strong hold, this may not be your best choice.

2. Livon Style Pro Hair Styling Gel For 24-Hour Hold With Matcha and Proteins, 100ml

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Livon Style Pro Hair Gel is infused with matcha and proteins to make it one of the best products for 24-hour hairstyles without sacrificing hair health.

Key Features:

Maintains 24-hour hold for long-lasting durability

Enriched with matcha extracts for enhanced nourishment

Light, grease-free texture

Ideal for all hair types

May become tacky in wet conditions, so use with care.

3. Wella Professionals Unisex Just Brilliant Hair Gel, 75ml

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

People recognize Wella Professionals for producing outstanding hairstyling products, with this particular gel standing among their high-quality selection. This product works for both gender groups to deliver smooth and shiny hairstyles without great physical input.

Key Features:

Gives a brilliant shine to the hair

Non-sticky, smooth texture that suits every hair type

Works best on slick, well-conditioned hairstyles

Suitable for all hair textures

Not for extreme hold—better for smooth, sleek hairstyles than spiky or rigid ones.

4. Schwarzkopf Taft Wet Hair Styling Gel with 24-hour Wet Look Effect & Active Hold 3

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

For fans of the wet look, this Schwarzkopf Taft Gel is the champ. It's active hold technology fixes your style for hours.

Key Features:

Has 24-hour wet look effect

Has medium-strong hold for all hair styles

Lightweight and non-flaky texture

Good for casual and formal styles

Not ideal for dry styling; good for wet-look style only.

Getting the perfect hair gel has never been simpler, thanks to Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale from 1st March to 11th March! Whether you need a natural hold, added nourishment, an outstanding shine, or a wet finish, these bestsellers have got it all. Avail up to 60% discount on beauty & makeup products. Don’t miss out on up to 60% off on beauty & makeup products. Grab your favorite hair gel now and achieve salon-like styling at home.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.