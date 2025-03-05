Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Get the Best Lipsticks at Up to 60% Discount

We have shortlisted the top four lipsticks that must be part of your makeup kit. Apart from color, these lipsticks offer excellent wear, comfort, and a gorgeous finish. Continue reading to know the best option for your beauty box and why you simply cannot do without them in this special period sale.

1. Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick 3.6g - Blushing Nude

The Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick functions as the ideal product for people who need a long-lasting lipstick that maintains its fresh feeling. The product delivers a straightforward application and results in a non-shiny matte finish that stays on for around 16 hours.

Key Features:

Long-Lasting Wear: remains fresh for 16 hours without frequent retouching.

Primer-Infused Formula: Provides even color payoff and easy gliding.

Extreme Matte Finish: tough, business appearance for professional or evening activities.

Moisturizing Texture: matte but never drying on lips.

Matte finish slightly dries out with very chapped lips.

2. L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick, 5ml

For the maximalists of maximum color pay and long stay, L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick is a breakthrough. It's a liquid lipstick that delivers a long-lasting, rich matte finish that stays put, never smudges, nor transfers.

Key Features:

High-Pigment Formula: Delivers rich color with one stroke.

Non-Transfer Technology: Helps the lipstick avoid smudging and transferring for hours.

Comfortable Matte Texture: Is lightweight and non-sticky on lips.

Long-Lasting Stay: Ideal for use all day with no touch-up.

It may take a little longer to dry compared to other liquid lipsticks.

3. Maybelline New York Sensational Liquid Matte Lipstick, 21 Nude Nuance, 7ml

A lightweight liquid lipstick filled with deep pigments can be found in Maybelline Sensational Liquid Matte Lipstick. Users experience comfortable, velvety matte finish application with this product, which maintains a long-lasting daytime effectiveness.

Key Features:

Velvety Matte Finish: gives a soft, non-drying matte finish.

Highly Pigmented Formula: Gives full coverage in one stroke.

Lightweight Feel: Gives a light feel on lips with no weight.

Long-Lasting Stay: remains intact for the whole day.

It may require reapplication after heavy meals.

4. Mamaearth Moisture Matte Long Stay Mini Lipstick

Beauty enthusiasts who want to use mineral-based cosmetics should consider Mamaearth Moisture Matte Long Stay Mini Lipstick as their new favorite product. You will discover two important features in this lipstick, which include natural ingredients alongside both a lasting matte effect and lip moisturization.

Key Features:

The formulation includes avocado oil with vitamin E, which serves as a moisturizing agent.

Soft Matte Finish: Offers smooth and comfortable matte look.

Long-Lasting Wear: Long-lasting wear for hours without any fading.

The mini format of this product works well for purse portability, so you can easily apply throughout your day.

The smaller size means you might run out of it sooner.

Lipsticks complete any makeup box, and the time has come to fill up your favorite lipsticks with the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (1st March - 11th March). Avail up to 60% discount on beauty and makeup products so that you can enjoy the best lipsticks at an irresistible price. Whether you like a traditional nude, fire engine red, or long-wearing matte formula, these top four lipsticks have something for you. But don't wait—these incredible bargains won't last forever.

