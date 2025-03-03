Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Huge Discounts on Lipsticks

Whether you're looking to try something new or stock up on your favorites, the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is the perfect time to refresh your makeup collection with fabulous lip products.

1. Tint Cosmetics Emily In Paris Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Tint Cosmetics Emily In Paris Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick is a luxurious and trendy lip product that brings together vibrant color, comfort, and all-day wear. Inspired by the chic and effortless style of Emily from the popular show "Emily In Paris," this liquid lipstick delivers a smooth, velvety finish that lasts throughout the day without fading or feathering.

Key Features:

Long-lasting formula for all-day wear

Smooth, velvety finish for a chic, polished look

May need reapplication after eating or drinking

Not ideal for those with dry lips as it may accentuate dryness

2. Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick is a game-changer in long-lasting lip color. Designed for those who want bold, vibrant lips that last all day, this liquid lipstick delivers high-impact, glossy color with a vinyl-like finish. The formula is transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and designed to stay in place without budging, ensuring you look flawless from morning to night.

Key Features:

Long-lasting, transfer-proof formula that lasts for hours

Glossy vinyl finish for a high-shine look

Glossy finish may not be suitable for those who prefer matte textures

May feel a bit sticky initially due to the glossy formula

3. Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick is designed for the modern woman who wants a lipstick that combines high performance with long-lasting comfort. This lipstick is part of Lakme's 9to5 collection, known for offering wearability and style throughout the day. The priming formula ensures that your lips are smooth and hydrated, while the matte finish provides a sophisticated, bold look that doesn’t feel dry.

Key Features:

Priming formula for smooth and hydrated lips

Matte finish for a bold, sophisticated look

Matte finish may not be ideal for those who prefer glossy textures

May feel dry on lips if not properly prepped with a lip balm for some users

4. Mamaearth Soft Matte 12Hr Long Stay Lipstick with Jojoba Oil & Vitamin E

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Mamaearth Soft Matte 12Hr Long Stay Lipstick is a perfect blend of rich color and nourishment, designed for all-day wear. Infused with Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E, this lipstick not only provides a soft matte finish but also keeps your lips hydrated and nourished. Its long-lasting formula ensures that your lip color stays put for up to 12 hours without fading or smudging, making it ideal for long workdays or events.

Key Features:

Soft matte finish for a smooth, non-drying look

Long-lasting wear up to 12 hours without fading or smudging

Matte finish may not be suitable for those who prefer glossy textures

May require reapplication after meals or drinking for the best results

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (from March 1 to March 11, 2025) is an amazing opportunity to score top-quality lipsticksat unbeatable prices. With discounts of up to 70% on some of the most popular brands like Maybelline, Lakme, Mamaearth, and Tint Cosmetics, this sale offers a wide range of shades and formulations to suit every style and occasion.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.