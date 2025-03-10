Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Top Compact Powders for a Flawless Finish

Don’t miss the chance to save big on your favorite compact powders during the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale from 1st March to 11th March. Shop now and enjoy flawless, matte skin with amazing deals!

1. Lakmé Xtraordin-airy Compact, 2 In 1 Compact + Foundation, Lightweight

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Lakmé Xtraordin-airy Compact, 2 In 1 Compact + Foundation is a versatile, lightweight makeup product that combines the benefits of both a compact powder and a foundation. This unique 2-in-1 formula provides smooth coverage, setting your makeup while also offering the perfect foundation finish for a flawless look. The airy texture ensures a light feel on the skin, without any cakey or heavy appearance. It blends easily, providing even coverage and a matte finish that lasts throughout the day. Whether you’re looking for a quick touch-up or full-face coverage, this compact does it all, leaving your skin looking fresh, smooth, and radiant.

Key Features:

2-in-1 formula combining compact powder and foundation in one product.

Lightweight and airy texture for a smooth, natural finish.

May not offer full coverage for those looking to hide severe blemishes or imperfections.

Matte finish may not appeal to those with dry skin.

2. Maybelline New York Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Maybelline New York Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder is a lightweight, finely-milled powder designed to set makeup, control shine, and provide a smooth, natural finish. This translucent powder blurs imperfections and enhances the longevity of your makeup, giving you a soft matte look that lasts throughout the day. Ideal for all skin types, including oily skin, it helps minimize the appearance of pores and keeps your complexion fresh. The powder is available in a range of shades to suit different skin tones, ensuring a perfect match. Its buildable formula lets you customize the amount of coverage for a flawless, airbrushed finish.

Key Features:

Lightweight and finely-milled formula for smooth application.

Sets makeup and provides a matte finish that controls shine all day.

Translucent formula may not provide enough coverage for those with more significant blemishes.

May require reapplication during the day for longer wear, depending on skin type.

3. MyGlamm Super Serum Hydrating Compact Powder with Hyaluronic Acid

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The MyGlamm Super Serum Hydrating Compact Powder is a unique, multi-functional compact that not only sets your makeup but also provides hydration throughout the day. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, this compact powder helps lock in moisture, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and nourished. It provides a natural, flawless finish while controlling shine and blurring imperfections. The lightweight, buildable formula allows you to achieve a matte yet dewy finish, making it perfect for all-day wear. This powder is perfect for those with dry skin, as it keeps the skin hydrated while providing medium to full coverage. The Super Serum Hydrating Compact Powder is available in a range of shades that suit various skin tones.

Key Features:

Infused with Hyaluronic Acid for hydration and moisture retention.

Provides medium to full coverage with a smooth, natural finish.

May not be suitable for those with oily skin due to its hydrating formula.

Medium to full coverage might not work for those who prefer a very light, sheer powder.

4. Just Herbs Oil Control & Radiance Boost Compact Powder with Sandalwood

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Just Herbs Oil Control & Radiance Boost Compact Powder with Sandalwood is a perfect solution for those looking to control oil and enhance their skin's natural radiance throughout the day. Infused with Sandalwood, this compact powder not only helps absorb excess oil but also provides a soothing effect on the skin, keeping it smooth and refreshed. The powder offers a matte finish that controls shine, while still allowing your natural glow to shine through. Ideal for all skin types, it provides medium coverage and helps blur imperfections. It’s an excellent choice for those who want a radiant, shine-free complexion without feeling weighed down by heavy makeup.

Key Features:

Infused with Sandalwood to soothe and nourish the skin.

Oil control properties that absorb excess oil and keep skin matte.

Medium coverage may not be sufficient for those who need full coverage for blemishes or scars.

May require reapplication for long-lasting oil control on very oily skin.

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale, running from 1st March to 11th March, is the perfect time to grab your favorite compact powders at unbeatable prices! Whether you need a setting powder, a 2-in-1 compact, or a powder that provides oil control and a radiant finish, this sale has something for everyone.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.