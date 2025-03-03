Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Unbeatable Deals on Lip Liners from March 1 to March 11

The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale, running from March 1 to March 11, 2025, brings huge discounts across various categories, including beauty and makeup products. If you're a fan of makeup, this sale is a great chance to stock up on essential items like lip liners at incredible prices. During this limited-time event, you can find lip liners from top beauty brands at discounts of up to 60%.

1. Renee Outline Long Lasting Lip Liner with Built-In Sharpener

The Renee Outline Long Lasting Lip Liner is designed to give your lips a defined, smooth, and lasting finish. This lip liner is an essential tool for shaping and enhancing the natural contours of your lips. With its creamy texture, it glides on effortlessly, providing rich color and a precise outline that lasts all day. It also comes with a built-in sharpener, ensuring that your liner is always sharp and ready for use.

Key Features:

Long-lasting formula for all-day wear

Built-in sharpener for easy and convenient use

May need reapplication in extreme conditions

Limited shade range for some preferences

2. MARS Edge Of Desire Matte Long Lasting Lip Liner Pencil

The MARS Edge Of Desire Matte Long Lasting Lip Liner Pencil is the perfect tool for creating bold, defined lips with a smooth matte finish. This lip liner is designed for long-lasting wear, making sure your lip contour stays intact throughout the day. The rich matte formula glides on easily and provides an intense color payoff without feathering or smudging.

Key Features:

Matte Finish for a smooth, sophisticated look

Long-lasting formula that stays intact for hours

Needs sharpening which might cause product wastage

May feel slightly dry for those with very dry lips

3. Insight Cosmetics Long Lasting Glide On Lip Liner

The Insight Cosmetics Long Lasting Glide On Lip Liner is designed to provide a smooth, precise, and long-lasting outline for your lips. Its creamy formula glides on effortlessly, delivering rich color and a flawless finish with ease. Whether you’re defining the lips or creating a base for your lipstick, this lip liner offers great versatility and stays in place for hours.

Key Features:

Long-lasting formula for extended wear

Smooth, glide-on texture for easy application

May need reapplication after eating or drinking

Packaging may feel flimsy for some users

4. LAMEL Intense Pigment & Easy Glide Long Lasting Gel Lip Liner

The LAMEL Intense Pigment & Easy Glide Long Lasting Gel Lip Liner is a game-changer for those who want a lip liner that combines vibrant color, smooth application, and long-lasting wear. Its gel-based formula offers rich, intense pigmentation that defines the lips with precision, while the creamy texture glides on effortlessly, ensuring a comfortable and flawless application.

Key Features:

Intense pigment for bold, vibrant lip definition

Gel-based formula that glides on smoothly for easy application

May need sharpening as it’s a pencil format

May feel a bit heavy for those who prefer a lighter texture

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (from March 1 to March 11, 2025) is an excellent opportunity to grab high-quality lip liners at unbeatable prices. With discounts on popular brands like Renee, MARS, Insight Cosmetics, and LAMEL, shoppers can explore a variety of options, ranging from long-lasting formulas to smooth, glide-on textures.

