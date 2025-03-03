Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Unbelievable Discounts on Lip Glosses

The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale, taking place from March 1 to March 11, 2025, is the perfect time to grab your favorite lip glosses at unbeatable prices. With discounts of up to 80%, this sale offers a wide variety of lip glosses from popular brands like Maybelline, Lakme, Swiss Beauty, and Sugar.

1. Huda Beauty Faux Filler Extra Shine Hydrating & Non-Sticky Lip Gloss

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Huda Beauty Faux Filler Extra Shine Hydrating & Non-Sticky Lip Gloss is the ultimate lip gloss for a luscious, plump look. Formulated to deliver intense hydration, this gloss provides a glossy, high-shine finish that’s perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. The innovative formula is designed to be non-sticky, so you can enjoy a smooth, comfortable feel all day long. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it keeps your lips soft and moisturized, while the extra shine enhances the natural volume of your lips for that full, plump effect.

Key Features:

Non-sticky formula for a smooth, comfortable feel

Hydrating to keep lips moisturized and soft

May need reapplication after eating or drinking

Glossy finish may not be preferred by those who like matte textures

2. ETUDE Over Glowy Tint Lip Gloss

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The ETUDE Over Glowy Tint Lip Gloss is the perfect blend of glossy shine and vibrant color, designed to give your lips a beautiful, fresh, and glowing finish. This lip gloss offers a lightweight, non-sticky formula that provides long-lasting hydration while enhancing your lips with a soft, tinted glow. The tint gives a natural flush of color that’s perfect for a casual everyday look or as a top-up over your favorite lipstick for added shine.

Key Features:

Non-sticky formula for comfortable wear

Hydrating to keep lips soft and moisturized

May need reapplication after eating or drinking

Glossy texture might not be ideal for those who prefer matte finishes

3. RELOVE High Shine Formula Baby Lip Gloss

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The RELOVE High Shine Formula Baby Lip Gloss is the perfect addition to your makeup collection if you're looking for a glossy, youthful, and plump lip look. This lip gloss is formulated with a high-shine finish that provides a gorgeous glossy sheen without feeling sticky. Its lightweight, smooth texture glides effortlessly onto your lips, giving them a soft, nourished feel. Ideal for daily wear, this gloss adds a touch of color and shine, enhancing your lips with a healthy, natural glow.

Key Features:

High-shine finish for a glossy, vibrant look

Lightweight and non-sticky formula for comfortable wear

Glossy finish may not be suitable for those who prefer matte textures

Requires reapplication after eating or drinking

4. Gush Beauty Glaze Lip Oil Gloss High Shine & Hydrating Gloss

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Gush Beauty Glaze Lip Oil Gloss is a luxurious lip product that combines the best of a lip gloss and lip oil. Designed to provide a high-shine finish, this gloss delivers a glass-like gloss that makes your lips look fuller and more vibrant. Infused with nourishing oils, it offers long-lasting hydration, keeping your lips soft, smooth, and moisturized throughout the day. The non-sticky formula ensures a comfortable feel, while the lightweight texture glides effortlessly over your lips, leaving them with a soft, plump, and healthy glow.

Key Features:

High-shine gloss for a glossy, fuller lip look

Infused with nourishing oils to hydrate and moisturize lips

Glossy finish may not be ideal for those who prefer matte lip products

Requires reapplication after meals or drinking for long-lasting shine

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (from March 1 to March 11, 2025) offers an exciting opportunity to stock up on high-quality lip glosses at amazing discounts of up to 70%. Whether you’re looking for a high-shine finish, hydrating formulas, or subtle tints.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.