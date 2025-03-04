Myntra Birthday Blast: Top 4 Body Mists

Are You in Search of Long-Lasting and Revitalizing Scent? Do you wish to remain fresh and self-assured throughout the day? Myntra Birthday Blast Offer is now between March 1 and March 11, offering great discounts on trendy body mists for ladies. From florals to fruits to woody notes, we have picked the best of the lot for you! Let's take a glance at the top body mists available at unbeatable prices during the sale.

1. Victoria's Secret Women Velvet Petals Fragrance Body Mist - 250ml

Image source: Myntra.com



Victoria's Secret Velvet Petals Body Mist is ideal for those who are fond of a rich and feminine scent. The mist possesses floral and creamy scent, and thus it is a must-have for daily freshness.

Key Features:

Fragrance Type: Floral, ideal for a soft and elegant smell.

Strength: Light, appropriate for everyday use.

Formulation: Spray, leaving a fresh and light finish.

Size: 250ml, providing a longer duration.

Luxurious Feel: Leaves a fresh and moisturizing feel on the skin.

Note: Less long-lasting than a normal perfume, as it has to be applied again and again.

2. DressBerry Ivory Body Mist - 190ml

Image source: Myntra.com



DressBerry Ivory Body Mist is ideal for those who prefer a light mix of florals and warmth. It has a gentle and romantic fragrance and is an ideal fragrance to use at any time.

Key Features:

Top Notes: Lilies, which provide a light and airy opening floral note.

Heart Notes: Vanilla, which provides a gentle and sweet taste.

Base Notes: Sandalwood, which provides a rich and woody base.

Fragrance Type: A floral fragrance which is ideal as a gentle soothing fragrance.

Size: 190ml which is handy for travel and also for everyday.

Note: Fades quickly, needs touch-ups throughout the day.

3. Nike Women Original Body Mist - 200ml

Image source: Myntra.com



Nike Original Body Mist is a balanced and light perfume with floral, fruity, and woody scents. It leaves you feeling fresh throughout the day and keeps you guarded from sweat and body odor.

Key Features:

Top Notes: Fruity, provides a fresh beginning.

Heart Notes: Floral with a dark undertone of lush fruit.

Base Notes: Woody patchouli and sandalwood notes for depth.

Size: 200ml, perfect for everyday use.

Sweat Protection: Halts odor struggle and leaves a long-lasting fresh sensation.

Note: Slightly overpowering on sensitive noses, particularly in heat.

4. DKNY Women Original Body Mist - 250ml

Image source: Myntra.com



For the person with a sweet, fruity perfume, DKNY's Original Body Mist would be an ideal selection. Fragrant to middle strength, it produces a clean, refreshing feeling.

Key Features:

Fragrance Type: Fruity, delivering fresh, light character.

Formulation: Mist, effortless, light application.

Size: 250ml, providing enduring wear as day-to-day deodorant selection.

Strength: Medium, longest enduring of the majority of body mists.

Cruelty-Free: Humane and environmental choice.

Note: It can be slightly sticky on rainy days.

The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is the perfect opportunity to buy good quality body mists at a discounted rate. Here's a quick summary to ease your decision: Don't miss out! Grab your preferred body mist before the sale period expires on March 11. Freshen up, feel confident!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.