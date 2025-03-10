Myntra Birthday Blast: Top 4 Face Washes for Radiant Skin

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (March 1-11) finally here and along with that, the best of premium skincare crème de la crème, one of the market's best facial washes among them. You require a nice cleanser so that you get clean skin, are able to wash your face dirt-free, and receive a glowing face. If you already have acne, dullness, dark spots, then you already possess a cleanser. Let us discuss the best one!

1. L'Oreal Paris Glycolic Bright Daily Foaming Face Cleanser – 100ml

L'Oreal Paris Glycolic Bright Cleanser is the ideal solution for dullness and spots. With the addition of Glycolic Acid, it gently exfoliates, lightens skin, and clears out impurities.

Key Features:

Glycolic Acid Infusion: This cleanser smoothes spots and provides even-toned skin.

Foaming Formula: It is a luxury creamy foam for effective cleansing.

Dermatologically Tested: This cleanser is dermatologically tested and is specifically for normal skin.

Brightening Effect: It provides a fresh and radiant look.

Note: Mild dryness on very sensitive skin.

2. Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Creamy Cleanser – 100g

Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Cleanser is suitable if you have sensitive skin and need a gentle cleanser. Niacinamide content lightens dark spots and provides radiance to the skin.

Key Features:

Niacinamide Formula: This cleanser removes dark spots and provides glow.

Creamy Texture: Moisturizes and cleans at the same time.

Dermatologically Tested: Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic even on sensitive skin.

Non-Irritating: No irritation of the skin or dryness.

Note: Not as effective as a heavy oil or make-up clog solvent.

3. COSRX Low pH Good Morning Mild Gel Cleanser – 150ml

Greasy skin and acne will adore the COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser. Tea Tree Oil in the cleanser is responsible for regulating the acne and clogged pores.

Key Features:

Tea Tree Oil: Repels oil and destroys bacteria that causes acne.

Low pH Formula: Preserves natural skin barrier.

Paraben-Free: Combination skin and sensitive skin friendly.

Gentle Yet Effective: Cleans deeply without stinging.

Note: All might not appreciate herbal fragrance.

4. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser – 150ml

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleanser is ideal to clean for the best. With Rice Water, it provides deep cleansing and whitening of pale skin.

Key Features:

Rice Water Extracts: Hydrates and provides radiance.

Rich Foaming Lather: Gently gets rid of rubbish makeup and rubbish.

SLS-Free Formula: Normal, dry skin.

Brightening Effect: Strengthens complexion lightening in the long run.

Note: Not appropriate for acne skin, too moisturizing compared to clarifying.

