Myntra Birthday Blast is here, and it’s time to upgrade your fragrance collection with irresistible discounts on premium perfumes for men. If you’re looking for the perfect scent to match your style, this is the best time to grab top-notch perfumes at unbeatable prices. Do you prefer a macho, strong fragrance? Or a light but long-lasting one? Whatever you might prefer, Myntra's Birthday Blast is here to treat you with an incredible range of men's perfumes for all your senses and needs.

1. Ustraa Men Blue Insignia Parfum (100 ml)

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Ustraa Blue Insignia Parfum is ideal for the modern man who desires a powerful, masculine fragrance with a blend of woody and earthy scents. The scent is powerful, and therefore it's ideal for day and night use.

Key Features:

Fragrance Type: Woody and Earthy, with a long-lasting, rich fragrance that remains throughout the day.

Strength: Strong, with a long-lasting and pungent smell.

Sustainability: Long-lasting, ideal for daily use.

Category: Parfum, providing intense concentration of perfume oils for extended fragrance longevity.

Note: Strong fragrance might be too intense for individuals who possess low tolerance for strong perfumes.

2. The Man Company Men Polo Woods Blue Eau De Parfum (100 ml)

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

If you want a sophisticated and expensive fragrance which is not paraben-free, then The Man Company's Polo Woods Blue Eau De Parfum is perfect for you.

Key Features:

Fragrance Type: Woody and Earthy, with a very blended and well-composed fragrance.

Strength: Medium, thus perfect to be applied during the day but not overpowering.

Sustainability: Regular, to be utilized on a daily basis.

Paraben-Free: Safer for your skin with the disgusting chemicals removed.

Note: Mid-strength perfume will not last as long as stronger perfumes.

3. Bombay Shaving Company Premium Men Set of 4 Eau De Parfum (8 ml Each)

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Do you like diversity in perfumes? The Bombay Shaving Company Premium Set consists of four mini perfumes, each having a unique woody and earthy scent inspired by locations across the globe—Cairo, Miami, Mexico, and Tokyo.

Key Features:

Fragrance Type: Earthy and Woody with complex perfume profiles.

Sustainability: Normal, great for normal, everyday use.

Cruelty-Free: No animal is harmed in creating, ethically sourced guaranteed.

Travel-Friendly: Compact, convenient, pocket or handbag packable bottles.

Note: The small size of the bottle (8 ml per unit) would not last long for regular use.

4. Denver Men Set of 4 Sporting Club Eau De Parfum (20 ml Each)

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For the outdoor and sporting man, Denver's Sporting Club Perfume Set is perfect. Each contains four new scents, perfect for night wear and for sportsmen who must remain fresh and appealing.

Key Features:

Fragrance Type: Fresh, with fresh and clean scent.

Strength: Strong, to last long and with a strong fragrance.

Sustainability: Daily, for casual or daily use.

Longevity: Provides a fresh sensation for over 8 hours.

Note: It can't be applied during the day if you are someone who prefers delicate fragrances.

Myntra Birthday Blast gives you the best opportunity to level up your perfume game with luxury fragrances at economical prices. Buy Myntra's Birthday Blast while the sale lasts and get the finest-quality fragrances that keep you fresh and self-assured all day long.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.