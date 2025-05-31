Myntra End of Reason Sale: Luxe Lipsticks for Less

Looking to elevate your makeup collection with high-end lipsticks without burning a hole in your wallet? The Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS) is here to make luxury beauty more accessible than ever. This mega sale brings irresistible discounts on some of the most coveted luxury lipstick brands, allowing you to indulge in rich pigments, long-lasting formulas, and elegant packaging—all at unbeatable prices. Whether you prefer classic reds, subtle nudes, or bold statement shades, Myntra’s EORS is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to luxe lipsticks for less. Don’t miss out on this beauty bonanza.

The Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Intimatte Long Lasting Lipstick in Self Revealing 300 is a sophisticated, high-performance lipstick that combines rich pigmentation with a lightweight matte finish. This bullet lipstick glides on smoothly, delivering full coverage and vibrant color that lasts throughout the day without feeling heavy or drying.

Key Features

Shade: Self-Revealing 300 – a soft, natural pink

Finish: Matte – velvety and smooth without dryness

Coverage: Full coverage with one swipe

Long-lasting: Designed to stay vibrant and fresh all day

Matt Finish: Matte finish may emphasize dry patches if lips are not exfoliated

The Estée Lauder Pure Color Longwear Matte Lipstick in Idol 688 offers a luxurious, full-coverage lip color with a creamy, comfortable finish. This bullet lipstick delivers rich pigmentation with a moisturizing formula that keeps lips soft and smooth throughout the day.

Key Features

Shade: Idol 688 – a bright, fresh pink shade

Finish: Creme – creamy texture with a semi-matte finish

Coverage: Full coverage in one swipe

Moisturising: Hydrates lips to prevent dryness

Longwear: Provides extended wear without feathering

Not Transfer Proof: Can transfer on cups or masks due to creamy texture

The Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Long-Lasting Lightweight Lipstick in Parkside offers a sophisticated brown shade with full coverage and a true matte finish. This bullet lipstick is designed to provide rich, vibrant color that lasts throughout the day without feeling heavy or drying on the lips.

Key Features

Shade: Parkside – a rich, warm brown

Finish: Matte – velvety smooth and non-shiny

Coverage: Full coverage in a single swipe

Long Lasting: Designed to maintain color intensity all day

Texture: Lightweight formula for comfortable wear

Texture Emphasis: May emphasize dry or flaky lips if not properly exfoliated

The M.A.C Powder Kiss Lightweight Lipstick in Dubonnet Buzz 926 offers a unique matte finish with a soft-focus, blurred effect that feels incredibly lightweight on the lips. This bullet lipstick delivers full coverage with a long-lasting formula designed to keep your lips comfortable and hydrated throughout the day.

Key Features

Shade: Dubonnet Buzz 926 – deep red with berry undertones

Finish: Matte with a powder-soft, blurred effect

Coverage: Full coverage in one application

Long Lasting: Designed to stay put for extended wear

Ideal For: Matte lipstick lovers seeking comfort and bold color

Touch-up Needed: May require touch-ups after eating or drinking

The Myntra End of Reason Sale is the perfect chance to upgrade your lipstick collection with luxurious, high-quality shades without splurging. From the elegant softness of Lancôme’s Self Revealing 300 to the creamy comfort of Estée Lauder’s Idol 688, and the rich matte sophistication of Bobbi Brown’s Parkside to the lightweight boldness of M.A.C’s Dubonnet Buzz 926, these luxury lipsticks offer something for every style and occasion. With irresistible discounts, you can enjoy long-lasting, richly pigmented lip colors that enhance your look effortlessly. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to glam up for less—shop now before the sale ends.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.