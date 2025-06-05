Myntra EORS Picks: Best Lip Glosses for Every Mood & Style

Wishing for fuller, juicier lips with just the right color and shine? Lip glosses are back in fashion and hotter than ever! Whether you adore shimmer, tint, or plump, Myntra's End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June) is just the right time to shop your glosses at prices that will make your mind go wow. From new fruity flavors to bold shimmer, we've selected four gorgeous options for every mood and makeup look. Let's try out these beautiful lip enhancers and discover your ideal glossy companion!

Colors Queen strawberry-scented lip gloss provides a natural shine with subtle coloring. It has a smooth formula that is not heavy on the lips and is soothing to them. It works great every day and gives your lips shine without leaving them sticky. Go for this product if you want your lips to feel soft, be shiny, and smell like a sweet and fruity fragrance.

Key Features:

Strawberry fragrance to make your lips fun, fruity-scented

Silky gloss finish in a light pink shade

Moisturizes lips for daily comfort

4.8 ml travel size tube

Fast wand applicator for convenience during travel

Sheer color—will not be complementary over pigmented lips.

Give your lips the appearance of fuller, smoother lips with Makeup Revolution's Pout Bomb Gloss. The Cookie shade has a nude finish with a glossy sheen. It is a Vitamin E-rich formula that moisturizes and plumps the lips while also putting on color. Ideal for those who want a natural, glossy pout without too much effort.

Key Feature:

Vitamin E-rich for hydration

Plumping formula for smoother, fuller lips

Creamy nude "Cookie" shade for day-to-day wear

Glamorous packaging with a sponge tip applicator

Long shine with lower stickiness

A mild tingling effect might not be comforting for sensitive consumers.

This long-lasting, light gloss from SWISS BEAUTY gives shine and a spicy cinnamon color to your lips. The wet look effect assists in making your lips truly stand out, and the non-sticky formula feels wonderful all day. It's perfect for daytime and nighttime, and the travel size is great to toss into any small bag.

Key Features:

Long-lasting, high-shine wet effect for glamorous make-up

Light, non-sticky formula

Hot cinnamon color is ideal for party wear

Take-anywhere compact with you

No clumping, smooth glides, smaller size of 2 ml may exhaust quickly.

If shimmer and bold lips are your style, use the Crimson Kiss gloss by GLAM21. It's a dark red color with small shimmer particles that radiate light. The rich texture glides smoothly on and provides a bold shine. Perfect for night parties, the gloss provides color and glow in one swipe.

Key Features:

Red gloss with shimmer particles

Big 7g tube – lasts long

Perfect for a special occasion and glamorous makeup

Simple to apply with rich color

Gives lips shimmer and dimension

It can be a bit heavy on the lips when applied thickly.

Those who love color, moisture, and extra shine should not be without lip gloss. Pick from spicy, nude, fruity, or shimmery nail polishes for any kind of day. While Myntra End of Reason Sale continues till 12th June, now is the time to stock up your must-haves without cutting a hole in your wallet. Attempt Colors Queen's fruity playfulness, Makeup Revolution's luscious pout, SWISS BEAUTY's light gloss-ness, or GLAM21's shimmery drama. Gloss it up, glow on, and let your lips make their claims this season.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.