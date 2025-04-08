Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025: Best Hair Oil Deals for Healthy, Gorgeous Hair

The sale made it easier to access high-quality, natural oils known for their restorative properties, all at a fraction of the price. Whether you needed a soothing scalp treatment, a solution for hair thinning, or simply a product for extra shine and nourishment, the Myntra Fashion Carnival ensured that there was something for everyone.

OLAPLEX No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction & Heat Protection Hair Oil is a lightweight, high-performance hair oil designed to reduce frizz, protect against heat damage, and add a brilliant shine. Formulated with OLAPLEX’s bond-building technology, this oil works to repair and strengthen the hair, making it less prone to breakage and split ends. It also offers protection from heat styling tools up to 450°F (232°C), ensuring your hair stays healthy and glossy. Ideal for all hair types, this oil provides smoothness and manages frizz while maintaining the hair’s natural texture.

Key Features:

Bond-Building Technology: Strengthens hair from within and helps repair damaged bonds for healthier hair.

Frizz Reduction: Tames frizz and flyaways, giving your hair a smooth and polished look.

Expensive: It is on the pricier side compared to regular hair oils, making it less budget-friendly.

Small Bottle: The bottle size may not last long for individuals with longer or thicker hair.

DROMEN & CO Rosemary & Lavender Brew Oil is a natural, herbal-infused oil specifically designed to promote hair growth and reduce hair fall. Enriched with the powerful combination of rosemary and lavender oils, this blend helps improve circulation to the scalp, stimulate hair follicles, and strengthen the hair roots. The oil not only promotes healthy hair growth but also helps reduce dandruff, soothe the scalp, and improve overall hair health. Ideal for all hair types, it offers a natural solution for those struggling with thinning hair, hair fall, or scalp irritation.

Key Features:

Hair Growth Stimulation: Rosemary and lavender oils help improve circulation to the scalp, promoting healthy hair growth.

Reduces Hair Fall: Strengthens hair roots, reducing hair fall and breakage.

Strong Scent: The aroma of rosemary and lavender might be overpowering for some users, especially those sensitive to scents.

Can Be Greasy: The oil may feel heavy on fine or oily hair, requiring careful application to avoid looking greasy.

SUROSKIE Dandruff Defence Anti Dandruff Hair Oil is a therapeutic oil designed to combat dandruff and maintain a healthy scalp. Infused with natural ingredients like tea tree oil, neem, and peppermint, this oil works effectively to reduce dandruff, soothe scalp irritation, and balance oil production. It helps to eliminate flakes, control itchiness, and provide relief from dry, flaky scalp conditions. Suitable for all hair types, this oil not only addresses dandruff but also nourishes and strengthens the hair, promoting a healthier scalp environment for hair growth.

Key Features:

Anti-Dandruff Formula: Contains tea tree oil and neem to effectively fight dandruff and prevent its recurrence.

Scalp Soothing: Provides relief from itching, irritation, and dryness, promoting a healthier, balanced scalp.

Strong Scent: The herbal fragrance may be overpowering for those sensitive to strong smells.

Can Be Oily for Fine Hair: The oil may feel heavy on fine or oily hair types, requiring a lighter application or thorough washing to remove excess.

Khadi Natural Anti-Dandruff Trifala Hair Oil is a potent blend of natural herbs and oils designed to fight dandruff and promote a healthy scalp. The oil is enriched with Trifala, a powerful combination of three Ayurvedic fruits—Amla, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki—that work together to nourish the scalp, reduce dandruff, and strengthen hair follicles. This herbal formulation also helps alleviate scalp itching and dryness while providing essential nourishment to the hair roots. Suitable for all hair types, this oil offers an effective and natural solution for dandruff control and scalp health.

Key Features:

Trifala Formula: Contains the healing properties of Amla, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki to restore scalp health and reduce dandruff.

Herbal & Natural Ingredients: Free from harsh chemicals, the oil is made with Ayurvedic herbs, making it safe for regular use.

Can Be Greasy: The oil may feel heavy, especially for individuals with fine or oily hair, requiring careful application to avoid looking greasy.

Scent May Not Suit Everyone: The herbal aroma may be strong for some, and those sensitive to fragrances might find it overpowering.

The Myntra Fashion Carnival, running from April 3rd to April 8th, 2025, was the perfect opportunity to explore and shop for high-quality hair oils at discounted prices. With deals on renowned brands like OLAPLEX, Khadi Natural, and DROMEN & CO, shoppers had access to a wide range of oils designed to nourish, protect, and promote healthy hair growth.

