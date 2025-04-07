Myntra Fashion Carnival: Best Face Cleansers at Unbeatable Prices

The most preferred cleansers at the event consisted of gentle yet effective names like Cetaphil, Neutrogena, and The Body Shop with hydrating and purifying formulas. It was a good time to try new products or stock up on your favorites with exclusive carnival offers.

1. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Hydrating Face Wash with Niacinamide & Vitamin B5

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is a mild, hydrating face wash that is designed to cleanse and nourish the skin without stripping its natural moisture. Enriched with Niacinamide and Vitamin B5, this formula helps to soothe and hydrate, making it ideal for sensitive, dry, and normal skin types.

Key Features:

Niacinamide: Reduces inflammation, soothes irritation, and helps even out skin tone.

Vitamin B5: Hydrates the skin and promotes skin healing and regeneration.

Not Suitable for Oily Skin: May not provide deep cleansing for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

Mild Cleansing: Might not remove heavy makeup or deep impurities as effectively as stronger cleansers.

2. Dermatouch White Dailyglow Bright & Even Skin Tone Face Wash

Dermatouch White Dailyglow Bright & Even Skin Tone Face Wash is a brightening and skin-evening cleanser designed to gently remove dirt and impurities while enhancing skin radiance. Formulated with a blend of ingredients that target uneven skin tone, it helps to reveal a fresh, glowing complexion.

Key Features:

Brightening Formula: Helps even out skin tone and promotes a radiant complexion.

Gentle Cleansing: Effectively removes impurities without drying or irritating the skin.

Mild Formula: May not be effective for deep cleansing or heavy makeup removal.

Scent: Some users might find the fragrance too strong.

3. Mamaearth Rice Face Wash with Rice Water & Niacinamide For Glass Skin

Mamaearth Rice Face Wash is a gentle, nourishing cleanser designed to give your skin a healthy, radiant glow. Infused with rice water and niacinamide, this face wash helps brighten the skin, reduce dark spots, and enhance the overall texture, promoting a smooth, glass-like finish.

Key Features:

Rice Water: Rich in antioxidants, it helps brighten the skin, improve elasticity, and promote a healthy glow.

Niacinamide: Reduces pigmentation, evens skin tone, and improves the skin barrier.

Not Effective for Heavy Makeup Removal: May require a separate makeup remover for thorough cleansing.

Mild Fragrance: Some users may find the scent overpowering or artificial.

4. Plum 1% Oat & Allantoin Deep Nourish Face Wash

Plum 1% Oat & Allantoin Deep Nourish Face Wash is a gentle, hydrating cleanser designed to soothe and nourish dry, sensitive skin. Infused with 1% Oat and Allantoin, it helps to lock in moisture, relieve irritation, and restore the skin's natural barrier, leaving the skin feeling soft and replenished.

Key Features:

1% Oat: Known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, it calms the skin and reduces redness.

Allantoin: Helps promote skin healing and provides deep hydration, making the skin smooth and soft.

Might Not Be Suitable for Oily Skin: The hydrating formula may be too rich for those with oily skin.

Slightly Expensive: It may be on the pricier side compared to other cleansers.

The Myntra Fashion Carnival, running from April 3rd to 8th, 2025, was a fantastic opportunity to refresh your skincare routine with top-quality face cleansers at discounted prices. The sale featured a wide variety of cleansers catering to different skin types, from gentle, hydrating formulas like Cetaphil to brightening options like Dermatouch and Mamaearth.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.