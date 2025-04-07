Myntra Fashion Carnival: Top Face Masks for Every Skin Concern at Great Prices

There was so much to choose from the carnival to treat the skin with a rich indulgent pamper or to identify the treatment for acne or dull skin among others. Do not worry if you missed it as Myntra often organizes such sales, so be on the lookout for a future skincare one!

1. MCaffeine Super Glow Flash Facial Mask with Coffee Extract

MCaffeine Super Glow Flash Facial Mask is one such speedy yet efficient face mask that allows your skin to glow instantly. Coffee extract helps to brighten, energize, and rejuvenate the skin, leaving it looking fresh and radiant in no time.

Key Features:

Coffee Extract: An antioxidant that energizes skin, reduces puffiness, and gives that extra radiance.

Instant Glow: Gives an instant luminous touch that somehow manages to extract out that freshness out of your skin.

Short-Term Results: These effects, however, could be short-lived, requiring something of a regular use to attain any lasting effect.

Slightly Strong Fragrance: The coffee fragrance might just be a little bit much if you are sensitive to scents.

2. Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping Mask

Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping Mask is designed for overnight treatment, even during sleep. This mask works on hydrating, nourishing, firming, and rejuvenating the skin. Collagen incorporated into the formulation aims to increase skin elasticity, diminish fine lines, and restore moisture to give nourished and plumped skin feel in the morning.

Key Features:

Collagen: helps enhance skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Hydrating Formula: gives moistening factors for sufficient nourishment to the skin overnight.

Oily skin type would suffer: Heavy-rich formula, does not go with oily or acne-prone skin types.

Price: Medicube products seem to have higher price points when compared to other skin-care brands.

3. Quench Brightening Clay Mask to Refine Pores & Boost Radiance

Quench Brightening Clay Mask is an incredible deep cleansing facial mask meant for refining pores and enhancing the skin's radiance. Natural clay and brightening ingredients are infused with this mask that helps absorb excessive oils, exfoliates dead skin cells and it makes the skin healthy and glowing.

Key Features:

Clay Formula: It knows absorbing impurities and excess oil in refining the pores while giving that smooth grains feeling to the skin.

Brightening Ingredients: Improves the radiance of the skin and evens it out for fresh and glow appearance.

Dry for Dry Skin: This clay formula may be a little too dry for very dry or sensitive skin.

Intense Fragrance: Some of the users may find it a little intense.

4. Plum Chamomile & White Tea Glow-Getter Face Mask

The Plum Chamomile & White Tea Glow-Getter Face Mask is a rejuvenating mask meant to hydrate, calm, and brighten skin. It calms with chamomile, and keeps skin bright with white tea console; the mask ensures a pair of glow to an even complexion along with an experience of relaxation.

Key Features:

Chamomile Extract: Calms and soothes the skin, helping to reduce inflammation and redness.

White tea extract does provide antioxidant benefits to the skin, as well as brightening.

Not the Best for Oily Skin: This rich and moisturizing formula might feel a little excessive on oily skin or acne-prone skin.

Slow Effects: Required for visible long-term results: regular use to gain that glow and radiance.

From 3rd to 8th April 2025, during the Myntra Fashion Carnival, some epic deals on face masks enabled skincare enthusiasts to pay for an upgrade of their routines at lower prices. A range of masks with hydrating, brightening, and pore-refining action was available for all skin concerns.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.