Myntra Fashion Carnival: Top Face Moisturisers at Unbeatable Prices

Myntra Fashion Carnival was a highly awaited shopping gala lined up between 3 to 8 April, 2025. It left the visitors thrilled with unbelievable prices heavenly for deals across categories of fashion, beauty and skin-care. It was the ultimate time to flaunt best brands for revamp in wardrobe and beauty rituals. One major attraction of the carnival was an entire skincare range including an astounding variety of face moisturisers.

1. Cetaphil Moisturising Cream for Face & Body with Niacinamide & Vitamin B5

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Cetaphil Moisturising Cream is a nourishing and non-greasy moisturizer designed for both face and body. Infused with Niacinamide and Vitamin B5, it helps to hydrate, soothe, and restore the skin's natural barrier, making it ideal for sensitive and dry skin.

Key Features:

Niacinamide: Strengthens the skin barrier and reduces inflammation.

Vitamin B5: Hydrates and promotes skin regeneration.

Price: Can be more expensive compared to other moisturisers.

Thick Consistency: May feel heavy for some, especially in warmer weather.

2. Hyphen Barrier Care Cream with Ceramide & Peptide For Normal to Dry Skin

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Hyphen Barrier Care Cream is a nourishing moisturizer to protect and repair the skin's natural barrier. Deep hydration for restoring moisture balance through Ceramide and Peptide makes it perfect for normal and dry skin types.

Key Features:

Ceramide: Assists in restoring and strengthening the protective barrier of the skin.

Peptide: Aids skin regeneration and boosts elasticity.

Costingly: Might be deemed high compared to other moisturizers.

May Come Across as Heavy on Oily Skin: Rich in texture, so not the best option for oily skin.

3. The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer for Oily & Acne Prone Skin

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer is a lightweight and non-comedogenic formula designed specifically for oily and acne-prone skin. Infused with powerful Niacinamide and Ceramide, this moisturizer controls excess oil in the skin but keeps it hydrated and repairs the barriers.

Key Features:

5% Niacinamide: Reduces inflammation, controls oil, and minimizes acne scars.

Ceramide: Increases and reinstates the natural moisture barrier present in the skin.

May Not Be Hydrating Enough for Dry Skin: Does not suit people with very dry skin as it mattifies.

Slightly Strong Scent: Some may find the fragrance too much.

4. DOT & KEY Skincare Strawberry Dew In The Spotlight Strobe Cream

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

DOT & KEY Strawberry Dew In The Spotlight Strobe Cream is an illuminator and a moisturizing primer for the skin. It contains strawberry extract and other emollients that ensure a dewy finish on your skin, an excellent way to accentuate a natural glow on your complexion.

Key Features:

Strawberry Extract: As rich in antioxidants, it nourishes and brightens skin.

Hydrating Formula: Provides intense hydration leaving the skin really soft and smooth.

Not Suitable for Oily Skin: The dewy finish might not work well for those with oily skin types.

May Not Provide Long-Lasting Glow: The radiance might diminish over time, requiring reapplication.

The Myntra Fashion Carnival from 3rd to 8th April, 2025, was the best chance for every skin lover to stash in high-priced face moisturizers at bargains. This great event also featured a wide range of top-rated brands and skin types, ranging from very oily to very dry, and from anti-aging to intensive hydration and oil control, providing everyone with the perfect time to upgrade their skincare routine.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.