Myntra Summer Style Bash: Ammonia-Free Hair Colors

The Summer Style Bash Sale is now on Myntra from March 21 to 23, and it's the ideal time to give your hair color a new lease of life with ammonia-free, moisturizing dyes! Here's the summary of the best ammonia-free hair colors that will upgrade your look without harming your healthy and luscious tresses.

1. L'Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss – Chocolate

L'Oréal Paris is a name brand hair care company, and their Casting Crème Gloss is a favorite among enthusiasts for good reason.

Key Features:

Ammonia-Free Formula: Provides a conditioning coloring experience without damaging hair.

Glossy Chocolate Shade: Deepens the natural shine of hair with a rich chocolate tone.

Semi-Permanent Color: Lasts for up to 28 washes.

Enriched with Royal Jelly: Strengthens and conditions hair while coloring.

Great for Grey Coverage: Provides even, natural-looking color.

Note: As a semi-permanent color, it fades faster than permanent dyes.

2. Biotique Unisex Hair Conditioning Herbcolor – Darkest Brown 3N

For natural hair care enthusiasts, Biotique's Hair Conditioning Herbcolor is the ideal choice. Ayurvedic herbs nourish this hair color that provides deep conditioning and stunning darkest brown color with least damage.

Key Features:

Ayurvedic Herbal Formula: Formulated with natural herbs such as bhringraj, henna, and amla for added nourishment

Gentle on Scalp: Sandalwood base renders it gentle on the scalp, which is best suited for sensitive skin

100% ammonia-free: Minimizes the risk of hair damage

Unisex Application: It can be applied by both men and women

Deep Conditioning Effect: Conditions while coloring, making hair soft and silky

Note: May take longer to exhibit full color effects, as plant-based colorants take some time to develop.

3. BBLUNT Salon Secret High Shine Creme – Coffee Natural Brown

BBLUNT's Salon Secret High Shine Creme is for the ones who want salon-quality color at home. The Coffee Natural Brown 4.31 color provides your hair with a deep, rich brown shade and an added shine enhancement.

Key Features:

No-Ammonia: Ammonia-free formula, hair damage-free

Shine-Boosting Formula: High-shine formula, because of the special Shine Tonic

Long-Lasting: Provides rich, deep brown color without fading quickly.

Designed for Indian Hair: Indian hair texture-formulated, for perfect coverage

Grey Coverage: Effectively covers greys and provides a natural appearance

Note: Slightly thicker consistency, which may require extra effort in application.

4. Paradyes Glossy Hair Tint – Cinnamon Brown

Anyone seeking a warm and exciting hair tone should consider purchasing the Paradyes Glossy Hair Tint in Cinnamon Brown.

Key Features:

Trendy Cinnamon Brown Shade: Warm, fashion-forward color.

Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Ethical and sustainable choice.

Ammonia-Free Formula: Preserves hair health while coloring.

Easy DIY Application: Convenient for home use.

Temporary Hair Color: Great for experimenting with new shades.

Note: Ideal on pre-lightened or naturally light brown hair—less likely to be noticed on dark hair.

The Myntra Summer Style Bash Sale (March 21-23) is your best opportunity to change your hair color while enjoying fabulous discounts. Regardless of whether you're envisioning a deep, rich brown, an herb-dyed color, or a fun cinnamon hue, these ammonia-free hair dyes are formulated to maintain the health and vibrancy of your hair. Whether it's one or the other, your hair's in for a stunning transformation.

