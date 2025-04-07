Nail the Perfect Look: Nail Polish Deals at Myntra Fashion Carnival

Whether you’re looking for everyday shades or bold, statement-making hues, the Myntra Fashion Carnival provides discounts on nail products that will elevate your manicure game. From quick-drying formulas to chip-resistant nail colors, the sale offers a perfect opportunity to update your nail collection with new shades for every occasion.

1. Lakmé Color Crush Nailart

The Lakmé Color Crush Nailart is a premium nail polish designed to deliver vibrant, long-lasting color while adding a touch of creativity to your nails. This collection features a range of stunning shades that are perfect for any occasion, from everyday looks to special events. The nail polish is enriched with a formula that provides smooth, even coverage with a glossy finish. Its chip-resistant formula ensures that your nails stay flawless for longer, while the quick-drying feature makes it convenient for on-the-go application. Whether you're looking for bold, trendy shades or elegant classics, Lakmé Color Crush Nailart offers the perfect polish to suit your style.

Key Features:

Vibrant Colors: Offers a wide range of bold and bright shades for various occasions.

Smooth Application: Provides even coverage with a glossy finish, ensuring a salon-like look.

May Require Multiple Coats: Some shades may need a couple of coats for full opacity.

Limited Range of Finishes: Primarily focused on basic glossy finishes, so it may not cater to those seeking matte or textured nail art finishes.

2. ELLE 18 Nail Pops Nail Polish

ELLE 18 Nail Pops Nail Polish is a trendy and affordable nail polish that brings vibrant and bold colors to your fingertips. The formula offers a smooth, even application, delivering rich color with a glossy finish. Known for its wide variety of fun, bright shades, this nail polish is perfect for creating eye-catching manicures for every occasion. The quick-drying formula ensures a hassle-free experience, while the long-lasting formula helps to maintain your manicure without chipping. Whether you're going for a playful pop of color or a bold statement, ELLE 18 Nail Pops lets you express your style in every shade.

Key Features:

Vibrant Colors: Offers a wide selection of bold, trendy colors that suit any style or occasion.

Smooth Application: Provides an even coat with a glossy finish for a polished look.

Limited Range of Shades: While vibrant, the shade range may not be as extensive as some high-end brands.

Requires Multiple Coats: Some lighter shades may require multiple coats for full opacity.

3. SWISS BEAUTY Color Splash Nail Polish

The SWISS BEAUTY Color Splash Nail Polish is a highly-pigmented nail polish that delivers bold, vibrant color in just a single swipe. Known for its smooth application and long-lasting formula, this nail polish provides a high-gloss finish, making your nails look polished and chic. Available in a wide range of colors, from trendy pastels to bold statement hues, the Color Splash collection ensures that there’s a shade for every occasion and mood. Its quick-drying formula and chip-resistant qualities ensure your manicure lasts longer, keeping your nails looking fresh and vibrant. This affordable yet high-quality nail polish is a great addition to any beauty routine.

Key Features:

Bold & Vibrant Colors: Offers a rich selection of eye-catching shades for all preferences.

Smooth & Even Application: Glides on easily for an even coat, creating a flawless finish.

May Require Multiple Coats: Some lighter shades might need more than one coat for full coverage.

Limited Texture Options: Primarily offers glossy finishes, so those seeking matte or textured options might not find variety here.

4. MARS Euro Quick Drying Glossy Gel Finish Nail Lacquer

The MARS Euro Quick Drying Glossy Gel Finish Nail Lacquer is a premium nail polish that delivers a high-shine, gel-like finish without the need for a UV lamp. This lacquer is designed for those who want salon-quality nails at home. It provides vibrant, rich color with a smooth and even application. The quick-drying formula ensures that your nails are ready to go in no time, making it perfect for those who are always on the go. The glossy gel finish adds a sleek, professional look to your nails, while its long-lasting, chip-resistant properties keep your manicure fresh and flawless for days.

Key Features:

Quick Drying: Dries fast, offering a hassle-free, efficient manicure experience.

Glossy Gel Finish: Provides a high-shine, gel-like finish without the need for a UV lamp.

May Require Multiple Coats: Some lighter shades may need more than one coat for full opacity.

Can Be Thick: The consistency may feel slightly thick for some, so it's important to apply it carefully to avoid streaking.

The Myntra Fashion Carnival (April 3-8, 2025) offers a fantastic opportunity to refresh your nail polish collection with exciting deals on a variety of vibrant and long-lasting nail polishes. With brands like Lakmé, ELLE 18, SWISS BEAUTY, and MARS, you can find the perfect shade and finish for every occasion—whether you're after glossy, matte, or gel-like nails.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.