Nailed It! Must-Have Nail Polishes at Myntra’s Fashion Carnival Sale

Put your nails on point with amazing deals during Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale between 1st and 8th May! Enjoy up to 80% discount on top beauty brands, so it's time to take your nail polish stash to the next level with luscious finishes, glitter glam, and chip-proof formulas. Discover trending shades and best-sellers from SUGAR POP, SWISS BEAUTY, and ELLE 18. From nudes to show-stopping sparkles, there's something for every mood or occasion!

SUGAR POP's Silk Stockings 08 is your everyday nude-coloured polish companion to everyday glam. Its gloss finish and ultra-long wear composition keep this fast-drying lacquer looking great on your nails throughout the entire week. Good for work or brunch!

Key Features:

Quick-drying formula is ideal for busy routines.

Ultra-long wear without frequent touch-ups.

Professional, glossy finish.

Subtle nude tone suitable for all skin tones.

Travel-friendly 10 ml bottle.

Needs two coats for full color payoff.

Craving a new and complete look? SWISS BEAUTY's Clear As Day is an indispensable top coat or solo-clear polish. It gives a shiny finish and locks color in place beneath, keeping your manicure from chipping and fading.

Key Features:

Transparent, glossy finish enhances natural nails.

Acts as a top coat to protect the base color.

Dries quickly for instant results.

Lightweight and non-sticky texture.

Chip-resistant for a longer-lasting shine.

Offers no color if worn alone.

ELLE 18's Nail Pops in Shade 186 are instant bright color flashing! Perfect for busy girls, it gives a strong pigmented color and all-day wear in a teeny bottle—perfect for quick touches and weekend shenanigans.

Key Features:

Dries instantly—great for quick styling.

Vibrant, trendy colors for bold looks.

Compact and budget-friendly size (5 ml).

Smooth applicator brush for even coating.

Long-wearing formula despite small size.

Small quantity runs out faster.

Turn your nails into a shining fantasy using the Diamonds & Pearls shade by SUGAR POP. SUGAR POP has a glittered top coat that gives a super shine as well as durability. Great for a night out, parties, party nights, and other occasions when a little sparkle is required.

Key Features:

High-impact glitter finish.

Glossy top layer for added shine.

Chip-resistant formula for longer wear.

Perfect for festive and party looks.

Stylish 10 ml bottle with sturdy brush.

Glitter takes extra effort to remove.

Regardless of whether you love timeless neutrals, bold color, or head-turning glitter, these nail polishes twist your look. From SUGAR POP's sophisticated nudes and glitter sparkles to ELLE 18's playful pops and SWISS BEAUTY's glossy clear top coat, your ideal polish is waiting. And with Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale offering up to 80% off till 8th May, there's no better time to upgrade your nail game. These aren't just polishes—they're confidence, color, and charm in bottles. Shop now and let your fingertips do the talking.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.