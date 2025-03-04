Nourish and Hydrate Your Lips with Top Lip Balms in Myntra Birthday Blast Sale

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (March 1st to March 11th, 2025) brings you a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your lip care routine with some of the best lip balms at unbeatable prices. Lip balms are essential for keeping your lips hydrated, smooth, and protected from harsh weather conditions, and during this sale, you can shop for top-rated brands.

1. Typsy Beauty Pout Polish Peptide Lip Treatment Balm

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Typsy Beauty Pout Polish Peptide Lip Treatment Balm is a luxurious and nourishing lip balm designed to hydrate, repair, and enhance the natural texture of your lips. Infused with Peptides, this lip treatment balm helps to boost collagen production, promoting plump and soft lips. The formula deeply moisturizes, preventing dryness and chapping while offering a smooth, satin finish. Ideal for those who want to protect their lips from environmental stressors, this balm ensures long-lasting hydration while providing a subtle, polished sheen.

Key Features:

Peptides: Help improve lip texture and boost collagen production, leaving lips plump and soft.

Deep Hydration: Provides long-lasting moisture to keep lips nourished and smooth.

May Require Reapplication: For those with extremely dry lips, frequent reapplication may be needed for sustained hydration.

Price Point: A bit on the higher side for a lip balm, but it’s an investment in lip health.

2. Huda Beauty Glowish Nourishing & Hydrating Super Jelly Lip Balm

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Huda Beauty Glowish Nourishing & Hydrating Super Jelly Lip Balm is a luxurious lip balm designed to deliver intense hydration and nourishment to your lips. Infused with a unique jelly-like texture, this balm melts effortlessly into your lips, providing them with a smooth, soft finish. The formula contains hydrating ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil, which work together to lock in moisture and repair dry, chapped lips. Its lightweight yet highly moisturizing texture offers long-lasting comfort, while its natural glow gives lips a healthy, radiant appearance.

Key Features:

Nourishing Ingredients: Contains shea butter and coconut oil to deeply hydrate and nourish lips.

Unique Jelly Texture: The jelly-like consistency melts onto lips, providing smooth hydration without being sticky.

May Not Offer Tint: For those seeking a tinted balm, this product focuses more on hydration and glow, without a color payoff.

Occasional Reapplication Needed: For very dry lips, you may need to reapply occasionally for consistent hydration throughout the day.

3. Estée Lauder Pure Color Revitalizing Crystal Balm

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Estée Lauder Pure Color Revitalizing Crystal Balm is a high-end lip balm that offers an indulgent, hydrating experience while providing your lips with a subtle wash of color. Formulated with a blend of nourishing ingredients, this lip balm helps keep your lips soft, smooth, and moisturized throughout the day. The crystal-clear texture glides on effortlessly, giving lips a glossy finish with a hint of vibrant, buildable color. It also contains antioxidants to protect lips from environmental damage, while the luxurious formula revitalizes and replenishes dry, chapped lips.

Key Features:

Hydrating Formula: Contains nourishing ingredients that keep lips moisturized and soft.

Subtle Color: Provides a sheer, buildable wash of color for a natural, radiant look.

Not Ideal for Deep Hydration: While it offers hydration, extremely dry lips may require a more intensive balm.

Subtle Tint: Those looking for a more intense color payoff may find the tint too light.

4. Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint with Jojoba Oil & Olive Oil

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint with Jojoba Oil & Olive Oil is a luxurious lip treatment that provides deep hydration while adding a subtle wash of color. Enriched with Jojoba Oil and Olive Oil, this lip tint helps to nourish and moisturize dry, chapped lips, leaving them feeling soft, smooth, and comfortable. The lightweight formula glides on effortlessly, offering a sheer, buildable tint that enhances your natural lip color with a healthy, dewy finish.

Key Features:

Nourishing Oils: Infused with Jojoba Oil and Olive Oil, which deeply hydrate and soften the lips.

Sheer, Buildable Tint: Offers a subtle, customizable wash of color for a natural, dewy finish.

Subtle Color Payoff: Those seeking bold color may find the tint too light.

Requires Reapplication: Since the tint is sheer, it may need to be reapplied throughout the day for lasting color.

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (March 1st to March 11th, 2025) offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in a wide variety of lip balms from top brands like Huda Beauty, Bobbi Brown, Typsy Beauty, and Estée Lauder at incredible prices. Whether you need intense hydration, protection from the elements, or a pop of color, these lip balms have you covered.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.