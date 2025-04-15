Nourish, Hydrate, Glow – The Everyday Power of Body Lotion

Regular use leaves the skin feeling soft, smooth, and healthy, making body lotion an important part of any daily skincare routine. M-Now ensures your favorite products arrive at your doorstep in just half an hour. With a wide selection of trusted brands and fast, reliable delivery, maintaining smooth, hydrated skin has never been easier or quicker. It’s the perfect blend of self-care and speed — right when you need it most.

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The CeraVe Moisturizing Barrier Repair Cream is a dermatologist-developed formula that focuses on restoring the skin’s natural barrier. Infused with essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it deeply hydrates and strengthens the skin without clogging pores or causing irritation. Perfect for dry, sensitive, or compromised skin, this fragrance-free cream provides long-lasting moisture and is gentle enough for daily use.

Key Features:

Contains 3 essential ceramides to restore the skin barrier

Hyaluronic acid helps retain skin’s natural moisture

Not ideal for those who prefer scented products

Slightly thick texture may feel heavy for oily skin

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Nivea Natural Glow Cell Repair Body Lotion offers a brightening and protective formula enriched with 50x Vitamin C. Designed to even out skin tone and reduce dullness, it also contains SPF 15 to shield the skin from sun-induced darkening. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, this lotion keeps the skin radiant, soft, and well-hydrated throughout the day.

Key Features:

Infused with 50x Vitamin C for natural glow and brightness

SPF 15 for daily sun protection

SPF 15 may be too low for strong sun exposure

Scented formula might not suit sensitive skin

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Inspired by traditional skincare rituals, the Mamaearth Ubtan Body Lotion blends the richness of turmeric and saffron to brighten and soften the skin. This nourishing lotion provides intense hydration while helping to improve skin tone and texture. It’s crafted with natural ingredients, making it a safe and gentle choice for everyday use.

Key Features:

Enriched with turmeric & saffron for glowing skin

Provides deep moisturization without feeling sticky

Might not provide enough moisture for extremely dry skin

Herbal scent may not appeal to everyone

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The MCaffeine Sweet Escape Body Lotion is a fun and refreshing blend of skincare and fragrance. Enriched with shea butter, cocoa butter, and caffeine, it moisturizes the skin deeply while offering a subtle, long-lasting scent. Ideal for daily use, this lotion absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling smooth, energized, and lightly perfumed.

Key Features:

Contains caffeine to tone and refresh the skin

Shea and cocoa butters for rich hydration

Strong fragrance may not suit sensitive skin

Fragrance fades after a few hours

Myntra's M-Now service offers ultra-fast 30-minute delivery for body lotions and other fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products. Initially launched in Bengaluru, M-Now is set to expand to cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune in the coming months.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.