Nourish Your Locks with These Best Hair Oils on Myntra Summer Bash Sale

Myntra Summer Style Bash Sale (March 21-23) is the ideal moment to pamper your hair with the love it truly deserves! Be it hair fall, dryness, or dullness, these best hair oils can perform miracles. Whether it's herbal infusions or coconut oil that does deep conditioning, there's a match made in heaven for all!

1. Indulekha Bringha Hair Oil

Indulekha Bringha Hair Oil is a top-selling product from Ayurveda with the goal of inducing hair growth and preventing hair fall. With its special self-applicator comb, the oil sends the nutrient directly to the scalp, ensuring healthy hair growth.

Key Features:

100% Ayurvedic bhringraj, amla, and neem blend

Clinical grade to prevent hair fall and stimulate new hair growth

Easy mess-free applicator comb

For every type of hair, including colored and chemically treated hair

Thickens hair from roots to stop early thinning

Thick but not oily consistency for most.

2. Parachute Advansed Gold Coconut Hair Oil

Parachute has been used in hair care for generations across many families, and its Advansed Gold Coconut Hair Oil is a popular choice with customers for intense care. Filled with pure coconut oil, it penetrates deep into the scalp to make the hair stronger from roots.

Key Features:

100% pure coconut oil without any additives or chemicals

Moisturizes and restores hair fully

Strengthen roots of hair, breaks less, split ends

Light and non-sticky, easy to use daily

Strengthens hair, enhances shine, maintains softness and manageability of hair

Needs the patience to provide visible results, as natural oils take time to work.

3. Nat Habit Hibiscus Amla Summer Dasabuti Hair Oil, 100

Nat Habit Hibiscus Amla Summer Dasabuti Hair Oil is a pool of herbal extracts that synergistically stimulates hair growth and calms the scalp. Infused with hibiscus, amla, and 10 more herbs, the oil is ideal for preventing hair fall, dandruff, and heat damage during summer.

Key Features:

Enriched with hibiscus, amla, and dasabuti herbs for harmonized hair care

Light, non-sticky texture, ideal for sun-infused summer days

Stimulates hair growth and regulates dandruff

Calms the scalp, reducing heat damage to hair

Strengthening roots to prevent hair fall

Mild herbal fragrance that might be overpowering to some users.

4. Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Onion & Redensyl

Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil is a highly recommended formula that promotes hair growth without excessive hair fall. Capitalizing on the benefits of onion oil and the potency of redensyl, this oil targets the roots of hair to strengthen follicles and stimulate regrowth.

Key Features:

Infused with onion oil, which is sulfur-based to avoid hair breakage

Redensyl technology for hair growth

Moisturizes scalp, lessening dryness and itchiness

Light and non-greasy, perfect for all hair types

Sulfate-free, paraben-free, and mineral oil-free

Strong onion scent that takes a while to dissipate after shampooing.

Myntra Summer Style Bash Sale (March 21-23) is the place where you need to shop for these well-rated hair oils at sale prices. Whether it is an Ayurvedic treatment, a rich moisturizing coconut oil, a herbal cool treatment, or a potent onion-based therapy, these hair oils are for every kind of hair. Pick Indulekha Bringha Hair Oil for Ayurvedic hair growth, Parachute Advansed Gold Coconut Hair Oil for wholesome nourishment, Nat Habit Hibiscus Amla Hair Oil for natural cooling, or Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil for controlling hair fall.

