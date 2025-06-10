Nourish Your Skin with Body Lotions from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale

During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June), you can explore a wide range of body lotions from top brands—many enriched with ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, cocoa butter, and aloe vera—all at discounted prices. It’s the perfect time to restock your skincare essentials and give your body the care it deserves, without stretching your budget. Treat your skin while the offers last!

This body lotion from Plum brings a warm, dessert-like fragrance with a nourishing formula. Infused with cocoa butter and Vitamin B5, it deeply hydrates and soothes dry skin, leaving it soft, supple, and sweet-smelling. The lightweight, non-greasy texture makes it perfect for everyday use.

Key Features:

Deep hydration with cocoa butter and Vitamin B5

Delicious vanilla-caramel scent

Fast-absorbing, non-sticky texture

Vegan and cruelty-free

Suitable for normal to dry skin

Cons:

Fragrance may be too sweet or strong for some users

Not ideal for extremely dry or flaky skin during winter

Slightly expensive compared to regular lotions

Vaseline’s Derma Care Advanced Repair Lotion is formulated for very dry and sensitive skin. It’s enriched with micro-droplets of Vaseline jelly and glycerin, designed to repair and restore skin’s moisture barrier. It delivers long-lasting hydration and is fragrance-free, making it suitable for all genders and skin types.

Key Features:

Clinically proven to relieve dry skin from first use

Fast-absorbing and non-greasy

Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic

Suitable for sensitive skin

Ideal for daily use and for all seasons

Cons:

Texture may feel slightly thick for humid climates

Basic packaging

May not appeal to users who prefer scented lotions

A classic favorite, Lakmé Peach Milk Moisturizer combines the goodness of peaches and Vitamin E in a lightweight formula. It offers a soft glow and locks in moisture for up to 24 hours, making it ideal for normal skin types seeking a non-sticky finish.

Key Features:

Infused with peach extracts and Vitamin E

Lightweight and non-greasy

Locks in moisture for 24 hours

Subtle fruity fragrance

Suitable for normal to slightly dry skin

Cons:

May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

Fragrance may not suit sensitive skin

Contains parabens

Specially crafted for very dry skin, JOY Cocoa Rich Body Lotion is infused with pure cocoa butter and nourishing emollients. It works to deeply moisturize and heal rough patches while leaving the skin smooth, soft, and lightly scented—perfect for summer dryness.

Key Features:

Enriched with rich cocoa butter for deep hydration

Suitable for very dry and rough skin

Lightweight enough for summer use

Absorbs quickly without stickiness

Budget-friendly

Cons:

Scent may fade quickly

Not ideal for oily skin types

May require reapplication for extremely dry areas

Body lotion is more than just a skincare essential—it's daily nourishment your skin craves. Whether you're looking for deep hydration, a refreshing summer formula, or something soothing and fragrant, the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June) is the perfect time to stock up. From the deliciously scented hydration of Plum’s Vanilla Caramello, the dermatologist-approved care from Vaseline, to the lightweight glow of Lakmé Peach Milk and the rich nourishment of JOY Cocoa Butter, there’s a lotion for every skin type and season.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.