Nourishing & Repairing Conditioners

Modern conditioners are formulated with ingredients like keratin, argan oil, shea butter, coconut oil, and proteins that strengthen hair and enhance shine. Different types of conditioners target specific concerns such as dryness, damage repair, color protection, volume enhancement, and frizz control. Whether you have curly, straight, dry, or chemically treated hair, using the right conditioner helps maintain softness and overall hair health.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Plum Coconut Milk & Peptides Strength & Shine Conditioner is formulated to nourish and fortify hair from root to tip. Enriched with coconut milk for deep hydration and peptides for strengthening, this conditioner helps reduce breakage and split ends while boosting shine. It’s ideal for dry, brittle, or weak hair that needs extra strength and softness.

Key Features

Infused with coconut milk for hydration

Peptides help strengthen and reduce breakage

Adds natural shine and smoothness

Lightweight, non-greasy texture

Suitable for dry and damaged hair

May feel light for very thick hair that needs heavy conditioning

Not specifically targeted for frizz control

Herbal scent may not appeal to everyone

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

This Plix The Plant Fix Hibiscus Bond Repair Conditioner is designed to intensely repair damaged hair and tame frizz. Hibiscus extract helps nourish and revitalize hair, while plant-based ingredients work to restore strength and smoothness. It delivers softer, more manageable hair after every wash.

Key Features

Hibiscus extract for nourishment and repair

Helps manage frizz and dryness

Strengthens hair bonds for reduced breakage

Plant-based formulation

Ideal for damaged, frizzy hair

Scent can be strong for some users

May not be as effective for very oily scalp types

Results take a few washes to notice

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Pilgrim Australian Tea Tree Anti-Dandruff Conditioner is tailored to soothe an itchy scalp and help control flakes. Infused with tea tree extract, known for its clarifying properties, this conditioner also helps detangle hair and leave it feeling fresh. It works well in tandem with anti-dandruff shampoos.

Key Features

Infused with Australian tea tree extract

Helps reduce dandruff and soothe the scalp

Detangles hair for easier styling

Leaves hair feeling refreshed and clean

Ideal for flaky or itchy scalps

Tea tree scent may be too strong for some

Not deeply hydrating for extremely dry hair

May not fully control severe dandruff on its own

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Love Beauty & Planet Curl Care Conditioner is specifically formulated to nourish and define curls. Enriched with rice water and angelica seed oil, it enhances curl elasticity while providing lightweight moisture. It helps reduce frizz and detangles curly hair without weighing it down.

Key Features

Rice water for strengthening and hydration

Angelica seed oil for smooth, defined curls

Helps control frizz and boost bounce

Sulfate-free, vegan formula

Great for wavy to curly hair types

Not heavy enough for very coarse or dry hair

May not work as well on straight hair

Scent can be strong for some users

Conditioner plays a crucial role in maintaining smooth, healthy, and manageable hair. Choosing a formula suited to your hair type and concern can significantly improve texture, shine, and strength. When used regularly as part of a proper hair care routine, conditioner helps keep hair hydrated, protected, and visibly healthier.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.