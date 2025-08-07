Paint It Bold: Top Liquid Lipsticks to Flaunt on Myntra Right to Fashion Sale
Experience bold color and long-lasting wear with matte liquid lipstick. Its smooth, weightless texture glides effortlessly, delivering a velvety matte finish that resists smudging, fading, and cracking all day long.
Nothing is more eloquent than getting the right lipstick when we are discussing about making a statement. Liquid lipsticks have expanded to an array of finishes (intense matte/vinyl shiny color to hydrating/long-wear and rich pigment) as well. Be it the loud night-out glam or an everyday nude, these top-selling Myntra Right to Fashion sale offers give the most value and performance there is. Go to the bottom and see the highest rated options by Maybelline, L'Oréal, and Nancy Ajram, which are also present at big discounts.
Maybelline Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick – Irresistible (4.2 ml)
Image Source- Myntra.com
Superstay Vinyl Ink is a Maybelline product that is designed to produce a lipstick brand that is bold and confident. It has a high-shine finish that does not smudge, fade, or crack in up to 16 hours of use like a vinyl finish. Irresistible is the ideal shade of festive glam or party look. Its comfort-flex formula makes it non-sticky yet light.
Key Features:
- Glossy, vinyl-like finish
- Transfer-proof wear
- Up to 16-hour stay
- Precision applicator
- No drying feel
- Takes a while to fully set after application.
L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick – I Explore (7 ml)
Image Source- Myntra.com
L'Oreal Rouge Signature can be recommended to people who prefer a lightweight matte. Because it has a more ink-like consistency and the nude shade watermarked light-coloured, I Explore, it can be worn to the workplace or brunch.
Key Features:
- Lightweight, matte finish
- Ultra-pigmented formula
- Ink-like texture
- Long-stay wear
- Comfortable on the lips
- May require layering for deep coverage.
L'Oréal Infallible Matte Resistance Lipstick – Worth It Medium (5 ml)
Image Source- Myntra.com
To beauty lovers in search of lasting color that does not give up, L'Oréal Infallible Matte Resistance is a sure shot. It comes in an elegant mauve color suitable for any skin. The transfer-resistant and smudge-resistant formula is enriched with hyaluronic components, which offer comfort with no compromise.
Key Features:
- Transfer-resistant
- Intense pigment
- Smooth matte finish
- 16-hour longevity
- Weightless feel
- Slightly drying after prolonged use.
Nancy Ajram Set of 12 Liquid Lipsticks (2.5 ml Each)
Image Source- Myntra.com
When you can get a dozen shades better! It is an excellent set of lipsticks by Nancy Ajram. Whether it is classic reds to earthy browns and trendy pinks, the creamy matte formula is fantastic to mix and match with your mood every day. A perfect gift or to have your own.
Key Features:
- 12 different liquid lipsticks
- Matte finish
- Compact and travel-friendly
- Rich color payoff
- Great value set
- Individual bottles are small in size.
Pursuing an individual statement lip or a multi-performance set of lipsticks? Whatever it is, these liquid lipsticks that Myntra is selling in its Right to Fashion sale have got you all set. Whether it is the high-shine glossy vinyl of Maybelline or the daily every day elegance of L'Oréal Signature nudes, every item has something special to offer. And on the other hand, those who prefer diversity would want to check the Nancy Ajram lip kit that has 12 bright shades and is unrivaled in price. Sure, pick up your shade, swipe it all over, and have your lips do the talking. Act fast- the sale won’t last long.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.