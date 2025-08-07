Paint It Bold: Top Liquid Lipsticks to Flaunt on Myntra Right to Fashion Sale

Nothing is more eloquent than getting the right lipstick when we are discussing about making a statement. Liquid lipsticks have expanded to an array of finishes (intense matte/vinyl shiny color to hydrating/long-wear and rich pigment) as well. Be it the loud night-out glam or an everyday nude, these top-selling Myntra Right to Fashion sale offers give the most value and performance there is. Go to the bottom and see the highest rated options by Maybelline, L'Oréal, and Nancy Ajram, which are also present at big discounts.

Superstay Vinyl Ink is a Maybelline product that is designed to produce a lipstick brand that is bold and confident. It has a high-shine finish that does not smudge, fade, or crack in up to 16 hours of use like a vinyl finish. Irresistible is the ideal shade of festive glam or party look. Its comfort-flex formula makes it non-sticky yet light.

Key Features:

Glossy, vinyl-like finish

Transfer-proof wear

Up to 16-hour stay

Precision applicator

No drying feel

Takes a while to fully set after application.

L'Oreal Rouge Signature can be recommended to people who prefer a lightweight matte. Because it has a more ink-like consistency and the nude shade watermarked light-coloured, I Explore, it can be worn to the workplace or brunch.

Key Features:

Lightweight, matte finish

Ultra-pigmented formula

Ink-like texture

Long-stay wear

Comfortable on the lips

May require layering for deep coverage.

To beauty lovers in search of lasting color that does not give up, L'Oréal Infallible Matte Resistance is a sure shot. It comes in an elegant mauve color suitable for any skin. The transfer-resistant and smudge-resistant formula is enriched with hyaluronic components, which offer comfort with no compromise.

Key Features:

Transfer-resistant

Intense pigment

Smooth matte finish

16-hour longevity

Weightless feel

Slightly drying after prolonged use.

When you can get a dozen shades better! It is an excellent set of lipsticks by Nancy Ajram. Whether it is classic reds to earthy browns and trendy pinks, the creamy matte formula is fantastic to mix and match with your mood every day. A perfect gift or to have your own.

Key Features:

12 different liquid lipsticks

Matte finish

Compact and travel-friendly

Rich color payoff

Great value set

Individual bottles are small in size.

Pursuing an individual statement lip or a multi-performance set of lipsticks? Whatever it is, these liquid lipsticks that Myntra is selling in its Right to Fashion sale have got you all set. Whether it is the high-shine glossy vinyl of Maybelline or the daily every day elegance of L'Oréal Signature nudes, every item has something special to offer. And on the other hand, those who prefer diversity would want to check the Nancy Ajram lip kit that has 12 bright shades and is unrivaled in price. Sure, pick up your shade, swipe it all over, and have your lips do the talking. Act fast- the sale won’t last long.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.