A good concealer is an essential part of every makeup routine. It helps cover dark circles, hide spots, even out skin tone, and highlight features—all without feeling heavy. Whether you’re getting ready for work, a party, or just need a quick touch-up, a reliable concealer makes all the difference. This list includes top-rated options that blend well and last long. Plus, with Myntra’s Pay Day Sale from July 1 to 6, enjoy up to 70% off, flash deals, and extra savings on your favourite beauty products.

This concealer palette features a versatile range of shades for concealing, color-correcting, and contouring. Its creamy, full-coverage formula blends easily and lasts all day without fading. Ideal for beginners, it offers great value and makes shading and touch-ups simple, helping you achieve a flawless, natural look with ease.

Multi-shade palette (light to dark)

Conceal, correct, contour in one

Smooth texture, blends well

Budget‑friendly

Can feel heavy and oily on very oily skin

This liquid concealer provides smooth, buildable medium coverage that blends effortlessly. Its lightweight formula feels comfortable for daily use, ideal for covering blemishes and brightening under-eye areas. Perfect for quick, natural makeup looks, it offers a no-fuss solution to enhance your skin’s appearance while keeping your routine simple and effective.

Lightweight creamy texture

Medium, buildable coverage

Affordable

Convenient tube packaging

Shade range may be limited for deeper tones

This concealer offers medium coverage and sun protection with SPF 50 and PA++++ rating. It brightens your skin while protecting against harmful UV rays. Perfect for outdoor use, it provides a radiant, natural finish that lasts all day. Ideal for those who want makeup with added sun defense and glow.

Broad-spectrum SPF 50, high PA++++

Radiant, natural finish

Medium coverage

Built-in UV protection

Texture may feel slightly heavy in heat

This popular sponge-tip concealer provides medium coverage with a refreshing, cooling effect. Infused with brightening serum and applied via an easy-twist applicator, it effectively hides dark circles for over 12 hours. Known for its quick, crease-resistant finish, it’s a must-have makeup essential for a smooth, natural look all day long.

Sponge-tip applicator

Serum-like, lightweight formula

Long-lasting, won’t crease

Praised by celebrities and makeup pros

Applicator sponge may trap bacteria—hygiene caution advised

These versatile concealers—ranging from a multi-shade palette and budget-friendly liquid to a sun-defending SPF formula and star-loved sponge applicator—offer solutions for every need. With easy blendability, long wear, and thoughtful features, they help perfect your skin and boost your confidence. Just watch out for oily-skin heaviness, limited shades, and applicator hygiene. Thankfully, Myntra’s Pay Day Sale (July 1–6) makes it easy to try them without breaking the bank—enjoy up to 70% off and bonus deals. Choose your ideal pick, add it to cart, and let these concealers elevate your everyday look!

