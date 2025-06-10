Perfect Your Eye Look with Eyeliners in Myntra’s End of Reason Sale
Eyeliner is a must-have makeup product that defines and enhances your eyes, available in pencil, liquid, gel, and felt-tip forms to suit every style and skill level. From subtle lining to bold wings, eyeliners add depth and drama to any look.
During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June), you can grab a wide range of high-quality eyeliners at attractive discounts. Whether you’re looking for long-lasting, waterproof formulas or easy-to-apply pencils, Myntra offers great deals on top brands, making it the perfect time to update your eye makeup collection and experiment with new styles while saving big.
1. Lakme Absolute Shine Line Eyeliner
Lakme Absolute Shine Line Eyeliner is designed to add a sleek, intense shine to your eyes with its rich pigmentation and smooth formula. It glides on effortlessly to create sharp, defined lines that stay vibrant throughout the day, enhancing your eye makeup with a touch of glamour.
Key Features:
- Deep, glossy black finish for bold definition
- Smooth, easy glide application
- Long-lasting formula that resists smudging
- Precise tip for sharp lines and detailed looks
- Suitable for everyday and party wear
Cons:
- May require touch-ups for very oily eyelids
- Not completely waterproof
- Tip can dry out if not capped properly
2. Renee Holographic Long Lasting Eyeliner
Renee Holographic Eyeliner offers a unique twist with its sparkling, holographic finish that instantly brightens and transforms any eye look. This long-lasting formula ensures your dazzling liner stays put from day to night without fading or smudging.
Key Features:
- Stunning holographic shimmer effect
- Long-wear, fade-resistant formula
- Smooth and easy application for even coverage
- Perfect for creating trendy, eye-catching looks
- Lightweight feel, comfortable on the lids
Cons:
- Limited shade options
- May need a primer for best adhesion on oily lids
- Not ideal for subtle everyday looks
3. Hilary Rhoda Showstopper Water-Resistant & Quick Drying Liquid Eyeliner
Hilary Rhoda’s Showstopper Liquid Eyeliner is a water-resistant formula that dries quickly and offers intense pigmentation for dramatic, bold lines. Its precision brush allows effortless application for everything from fine details to thick, graphic wings that stay flawless for hours.
Key Features:
- Water-resistant and quick-dry formula
- Intense black pigmentation for sharp definition
- Fine brush tip for precise application
- Long-lasting and smudge-proof
- Suitable for sensitive eyes
Cons:
- May feel slightly stiff during initial application
- Requires steady hand for perfect lines
- Removal might need makeup remover for waterproof products
4. Parul Garg Hi-Shimmer Eyeliner Enriched With Argan Oil
Parul Garg Hi-Shimmer Eyeliner combines vibrant shimmer with nourishing argan oil to keep your delicate eye area hydrated while making your eyes pop. This eyeliner offers a luminous finish with the added benefit of conditioning properties.
Key Features:
- Shimmering finish with a subtle glow
- Enriched with argan oil for hydration and care
- Smooth, creamy texture for easy application
- Lightweight and comfortable wear
- Adds brightness without harshness
Cons:
- Shimmer may not be intense enough for very bold looks
- Can transfer if not set properly
- Slightly less long-lasting compared to matte liners
The Myntra End of Reason Sale is the ideal time to upgrade your eyeliner collection with top-quality products at unbeatable prices. Whether you prefer the sleek shine of Lakme Absolute Shine Line, the bold sparkle of Renee Holographic, the reliable water-resistant formula of Hilary Rhoda Showstopper, or the nourishing shimmer of Parul Garg Hi-Shimmer Eyeliner, Myntra offers a wide variety to suit every style and occasion.
