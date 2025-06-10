Perfect Your Eye Look with Eyeliners in Myntra’s End of Reason Sale

During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June), you can grab a wide range of high-quality eyeliners at attractive discounts. Whether you’re looking for long-lasting, waterproof formulas or easy-to-apply pencils, Myntra offers great deals on top brands, making it the perfect time to update your eye makeup collection and experiment with new styles while saving big.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Lakme Absolute Shine Line Eyeliner is designed to add a sleek, intense shine to your eyes with its rich pigmentation and smooth formula. It glides on effortlessly to create sharp, defined lines that stay vibrant throughout the day, enhancing your eye makeup with a touch of glamour.

Key Features:

Deep, glossy black finish for bold definition

Smooth, easy glide application

Long-lasting formula that resists smudging

Precise tip for sharp lines and detailed looks

Suitable for everyday and party wear

Cons:

May require touch-ups for very oily eyelids

Not completely waterproof

Tip can dry out if not capped properly

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Renee Holographic Eyeliner offers a unique twist with its sparkling, holographic finish that instantly brightens and transforms any eye look. This long-lasting formula ensures your dazzling liner stays put from day to night without fading or smudging.

Key Features:

Stunning holographic shimmer effect

Long-wear, fade-resistant formula

Smooth and easy application for even coverage

Perfect for creating trendy, eye-catching looks

Lightweight feel, comfortable on the lids

Cons:

Limited shade options

May need a primer for best adhesion on oily lids

Not ideal for subtle everyday looks

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Hilary Rhoda’s Showstopper Liquid Eyeliner is a water-resistant formula that dries quickly and offers intense pigmentation for dramatic, bold lines. Its precision brush allows effortless application for everything from fine details to thick, graphic wings that stay flawless for hours.

Key Features:

Water-resistant and quick-dry formula

Intense black pigmentation for sharp definition

Fine brush tip for precise application

Long-lasting and smudge-proof

Suitable for sensitive eyes

Cons:

May feel slightly stiff during initial application

Requires steady hand for perfect lines

Removal might need makeup remover for waterproof products

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Parul Garg Hi-Shimmer Eyeliner combines vibrant shimmer with nourishing argan oil to keep your delicate eye area hydrated while making your eyes pop. This eyeliner offers a luminous finish with the added benefit of conditioning properties.

Key Features:

Shimmering finish with a subtle glow

Enriched with argan oil for hydration and care

Smooth, creamy texture for easy application

Lightweight and comfortable wear

Adds brightness without harshness

Cons:

Shimmer may not be intense enough for very bold looks

Can transfer if not set properly

Slightly less long-lasting compared to matte liners

The Myntra End of Reason Sale is the ideal time to upgrade your eyeliner collection with top-quality products at unbeatable prices. Whether you prefer the sleek shine of Lakme Absolute Shine Line, the bold sparkle of Renee Holographic, the reliable water-resistant formula of Hilary Rhoda Showstopper, or the nourishing shimmer of Parul Garg Hi-Shimmer Eyeliner, Myntra offers a wide variety to suit every style and occasion.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.