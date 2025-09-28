Pink Lipsticks – Big Fashion Festival Sale on Long-Lasting & Hydrating Shades

Available in various finishes like matte, satin, and glossy, these lipsticks not only enhance your smile but also nourish your lips with moisturizing ingredients. Pink lipsticks add a touch of femininity and playfulness, making them a must-have for every makeup lover.

SUGAR POP Ultrastay Transferproof Waterproof Lipstick offers vibrant pink shades with long-lasting, waterproof performance. Enriched with Vitamin E, this lipstick provides hydration while maintaining a bold, transfer-proof finish that stays put throughout the day, making it ideal for busy days and special occasions.

Key Features:

Transferproof and waterproof formula for all-day wear

Enriched with Vitamin E to nourish and protect lips

Vibrant pigmentation with a bold matte finish

Lightweight and comfortable on the lips

Precise applicator for easy and even application

Matte formula may feel slightly drying over extended wear

Removal can be challenging without a good makeup remover

Mamaearth’s Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick combines rich pigmentation with moisturizing properties thanks to Murumuru Butter. This lipstick delivers a smooth, creamy matte finish that lasts for hours without cracking or fading, ensuring your lips stay soft and vibrant.

Key Features:

Creamy matte texture for smooth application

Long-lasting color payoff

Enriched with Murumuru Butter for deep hydration

Non-drying formula suitable for sensitive lips

Available in various pink shades

Matte finish may require touch-ups after meals

Slight transfer possible with oily foods

DeBelle Majestique Matte Liquid Lipstick offers a sophisticated pink hue with a rich, velvety matte finish. Its long-lasting formula provides intense color that resists smudging and fading, while the lightweight texture ensures comfortable wear without drying out the lips.

Key Features:

Intense pigmentation with matte finish

Long-lasting, smudge-resistant formula

Lightweight and comfortable for extended wear

Precise doe-foot applicator for flawless application

Suitable for various occasions, from casual to formal

Matte finish may accentuate dryness if lips are not exfoliated

Can feel slightly heavy for those preferring lighter formulas

Shopaarel Gloss Love Lipstick brings a glossy pink finish with a moisturizing formula that enhances lips with shine and color. This lipstick is perfect for those who prefer a hydrated, dewy look with a subtle tint of pink, ideal for everyday wear and casual outings.

Key Features:

Glossy finish for a fresh, shiny look

Hydrating formula that keeps lips moisturized

Lightweight and non-sticky texture

Easy to apply and comfortable to wear

Suitable for layering over matte lipsticks for added shine

Gloss finish may require frequent reapplication

Less pigmentation compared to matte lipsticks

The Big Fashion Festival Sale presents a fantastic collection of pink lipsticks that cater to every preference, from bold mattes to glossy finishes. Whether you choose the long-lasting, transfer-proof formula of SUGAR POP, the moisturizing creamy matte of Mamaearth, the rich velvet matte of DeBelle, or the shiny, hydrating gloss from Shopaarel, these lipsticks offer both style and comfort. With nourishing ingredients and vibrant pigmentation, they enhance your look while keeping your lips healthy. Take advantage of the festival discounts to add these versatile pink shades to your makeup collection and brighten up your everyday and special occasion looks effortlessly.

